Zamarii Sanders, 2026 wide receiver, transfers to Cardinal Newman (Florida)
PLANTATION, FLORIDA - At the end of the 2023-2024 season, Plantation American Heritage proved that they have one of the fastest overall high school football teams in all of the Sunshine State.
Zamarii Sanders, a Class of 2026 prospect, was a part of the Patriots' state-record breaking 4x100 meter relay team that set a Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) mark of 39.39. Now, the speedster will be taking his talents out of Broward County and heading north.
According to 305 Sports, Sanders will be leaving Plantation American Heritage and transferring to Cardinal Newman of West Palm Beach.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound wide receiver proved himself to being one of South Florida's fastest players after recently showing off the wheels at a national track meet. Sanders recently won the 100 meter dash at the New Balance Nationals with a time of 10.27 seconds.
Now the fleet-footed wideout will be taking his talents over to Jack Daniels' Crusaders, whom are coming off a solid 2023 campaign. Last season, Cardinal Newman finished with a record of 9-2, falling 40-0 against Chaminade-Madonna in the Class 1M playoffs.
Sanders has a handful of collegiate offers so far from universities like Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (FL), Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl