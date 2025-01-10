By the Numbers: Top 5 Returning Alabama High School Quarterbacks
It is never too early to get excited about the next high school football season, and we are pumped about what the Yellowhammer State has to offer. During the 2024 season, golden arms were on display with players like Preston Lancaster, Mason Mims, Kadyn Mitchell, Jake Roberson, and KJ Lacey spinning the pigskin. Mixed among the senior talents was a wealth of underclassmen standouts ready to make their mark on Alabama record books. We breakdown the top returning talents based on their 2024 statistics.
After back-to-back 3,000-yard passing seasons, what will Gunner Rivers do for an encore during his junior campaign with St. Michael Catholic (Fairhope)? If consistency is the key to executing an offense and winning, Rivers is consistently great throwing for 3,077 yards in 2023 and 3,947 yards this fall. The TD passes increased from 29 to 36 as well.
Depending on the recruiting service, Rivers, son of former NFL great Phillip Rivers, is a five-star to three-star prospect. Regardless of the discrepancy, the offers will flow for Rivers with Auburn, South Carolina, Miami, Boston College, and, of course, NC State already presenting opportunities.
Sure to challenge Rivers for the state leader in passing yards is Landon Duckworth. The Jackson High School prospect has taken big leaps in productivity over the past three years, going from 325 yards in 2022, to 1,971, and 3,439 in 2024. Along with the extended opportunities to sling it, the completion percentage has increased and the number of passing touchdowns with it. Helping his own cause keeping drives alive, Duckworth rushed for 648 yards as a junior off 62 totes putting 12 more scores on the board.
Holding 20-plus offers, Duckworth is a wanted man especially among SEC squads with offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.
Over at Russell County (Seale), Bryson Riggins put up a monster season. The breakout star turned the fortunes of the Warriors from a 2-8 team in 2023 to 9-3. Riggins laid down the foundation during his sophomore year throwing for 2,067 yards with 25 touchdowns. The junior dazzled fans with 3,251 yards and 40 scores tossed against 6A competition. A wizard in the pocket using different methods to avoid pressure, including the basketball jump stop, buying time for his receivers to break free.
A big one to watch is Class of 2028 gunslinger Reid McBride. Already very talented across the board, the upside for the Montgomery Academy standout is through the roof. McBride throws with authority, and that will improve. He racks up the yards, 2,826 with 34 TDs against just four picks, and that will improve as well. And he has wheels, busting free for 349 yards with six more touchdowns.
Spain Park was one of Alabama’s best in 2024 working to a 12-1 mark against 6A teams. There was talent all around, and Brock Bradley was the engineer on offense. From his sophomore to junior year, Bradley made big strides tallying 2,687 yards with 32 passing scores. The six rushing touchdowns illustrate he can run when needed. On the recruiting trail, Bradley closed everything off on Aug. 21, 2024, committing to the Clemson Tigers.
Noteworthy Mention
Another underclassman bringing excitement to the field is St. Clair County’s (Odenville) Landyn Smith. There is a passion and flare Smith brings to the Fighting Saints that helped produce 2,683 yards in the air with 39 touchdowns. Watching Smith, there are some fair comparisons to an early Doug Flutie. Smith has a rifle for an arm and can put it on the money across the middle. Losing 1,100-yard receiver Jeremiah Thomaas to graduation, scouts will watch how Smith adjusts his game and keeps putting wins on the board in 2025.