By the Numbers: Top 10 Returning Florida High School Quarterbacks
As high school offenses get more complex, more is asked of quarterbacks in the pocket. A simple one- or two-read pass play has become choice routes with multiple options passed on the defense as five targets spread secondaries across the field with the option for the quarterback to tuck the pigskin and run. The complexity of the game means those high achievers are likely the ones carrying their teams deep into the playoffs. We look at the top gunslingers returning in the state of Florida based on 2024 passing statistics posted.
In the Sunshine State, and nationally, Jordan Durham (WCU) led all quarterbacks with 6,047 passing yards in 2024. The senior lit up the scoreboard a mind blowing 62 times while completing 71 percent of his attempts. Other top senior performers included Cocoa’ Brady Hart (Texas A&M) and Jefferson’s Jack Cunningham.
Next up on the list is Bucholz’s (Gainesville) Trace Johnson. Johnson got it around the yard for 3,522 yards with 29 touchdowns. Offers for the 2026 prospect includes Central Michigan, Georgia Southern, Troy, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
Another 2026 QB that can do it all is Jones High School (Orlando) Dereon Coleman. The Miami Hurricanes commit (July 3, 2024) hit 73 percent of his attempts, going for 3,412 yards with 28 scores and rushed for 455 yards with four more touchdowns posted on the ground.
With the physical features of a college-ready QB, Noah Grubbs (Lake Mary) scorched the opposition for 3,024 yards with 37 passing scores. The 2026 prospect committed to the Fighting Irish on June 1, 2024.
The first 2027 talent to make the list is Miami Southridge’s James Perrone. Perrone has all the pieces in his game to challenge for the top spot in 2025; he has a rifle for an arm, can throw on the run, escape the rush, and move the chains when needed on the ground. His sophomore season fell just shy of the 3,000-yard milestone (2,966) with 30 TDs tossed and four rushing scores. Early offers have come in from Virginia Tech, South Florida, Toledo, Georgia State, Colorado State, and Appalachian State.
Out of Oakleaf (Orange Park), Jack McKissock went head-to-head against 6A Florida defenses throwing for 2,942 yards and 28 touchdowns. McKissock also has some run to his game stretching 39 carries into 221 yards with three more scores.
Coming up on 10,000 career passing yards is Sabby Meassick. Playing for Tohopekaliga (Kissimmee), Meassick also flirted with the 3,000-yard milestone after getting close to 4,000 yards as a sophomore (3,843, 39 TDs). Since his freshman season, Meassick has been comfortable airing it out earning offers from Florida, Marshall, Colorado State, Memphis, and Western Kentucky among others.
Eddie Jordan had a breakout junior season with Beachside (St. Johns) throwing for 2,866 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for 254 with seven more scores. The big year has brought seven big offers from Boston College, Houston, Georgia Tech, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, UNLV, and Western Michigan.
It was raining touchdown passes out of the Raines’ (Jacksonville) pocket in 2024 with Timothy Cole delivering the rock. An impressive 43 touchdown passes were handed out while covering 2,812 yards. Grabbing varsity action since his freshman season, Cole has continued to improve his overall game and stats year after year. He further ripped Florida teams taking 92 carries for 872 yards crossing the end zone nine times in 2024. Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M have offered the 2026 recruit.
Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale) is seemingly always one of the toughest teams in the Sunshine State. If all the pieces align, the Chiefs have a stud senior QB coming back that should push the team deep into the 2A playoffs. Jayden Torres was another breakout performer in 2024 posting 2,735 yards off 72 percent passing with 23 scores. Running when needed, he compiled 358 ground yards with three more scores.
The next 2027 gunslinger everyone will be talking about this offseason is Jayden Miller. Miller helped NSU University (Fort Lauderdale) to a 9-3 mark during his sophomore season by throwing for 2,726 yards with 20 touchdowns. Showing the dual threat abilities, 202 yards were covered with three more scores added to the resume.