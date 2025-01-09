By the Numbers: Top 8 Returning Florida Wide Receivers
Great receivers make football more entertaining at all levels. From crispy route running, to blazing speed, or out-jumping a defender high pointing the ball with a one-handed grab, highlight reels await a given player when the ball is in the air. The players that do it really well can bring a stadium to their feet and carry a team to state titles. In Florida, there are 1,000-yard plus weapons at the skill position returning ready to showcase their dominance again.
While Trace Johnson was slinging it, Justin Williams was a willing recipient of the pigskin throughout the 2024 season. Buchholz (Gainesville) had a feared offense in part to the pairing of the Class of 2026 talents seeing Williams lead the Bobcats with 85 receptions for 1,473 yards and 13 touchdowns through 14 games played. Topping off the junior season, Williams also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Williams is in the double digits with offers catching the eye of Ole Miss, Wake Forest, USF, and Tulane among others.
Also on the list of feared dynamic receivers is Johnson and Williams’ teammate DJ Hicks. If teams shaded too far Williams’ way, Hicks made ‘em pay snagging 69 passes for 1,019 yards with eight scores in 13 games. Western Kentucky was the first program to offer this 2026 talent.
The next top 2026 returning performer is Carl Jean-Bart. Bart produced a breakthrough junior year after posting 424 yards off 30 receptions with seven touchdowns as a sophomore. In 2024, Jean-Bart climbed the ladder securing 68 for 1,379 with nine trips into the end zone. UCF and USF welcomed Jean-Bart to their stadium for game-days last fall.
The recruiting trail is popping for Tyren Wortham right now. Michigan State, UNLV, Marshall, FAU, and Western Kentucky offered in 2024 with Toledo and NC State getting into the mix this month. Wortham was another breakout star in 2024 for Booker (Sarasota) hauling in 67 for 1,360 with 17 touchdowns. The 20.3 yard per catch average is not a big surprise; Wortham averaged 18.1 in 2023 after netting 15 for 272 with six scores.
Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) had a go-to guy in the passing attack with Jasen Lopez running routes. Lopez was third in the state regardless of grade classification with 87 receptions, covering 1,300 yards posting six points 15 times. The Lions also used Lopez in the ground game, producing two more touchdowns and on special teams gaining 142 kick return and 155 punt return yards. Lopez is at the 20-offer mark with options that include Miami, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Louisville, Nebraska, TCU, and Tennessee.
Orlando’s Jones High School is a must-stop for college coaches, and Larry Miles is a great reason to go see the Fightin’ Tigers. Taking passes from 2026 Miami commit Dereon Coleman, Miles surpassed the 1,200-yard mark off 68 receptions with 10 touchdowns. With Vernell Brown matriculating to the Gators after a 94-reception, 1,508-yard, 11-TD campaign, Miles is in line to get even more targets this fall. Miles effectively has his choice of schools with offers from teams like Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa State, Boston College, Syracuse, USF, Michigan State, and Miami.
Working the slot for Fleming Island in 2024 was Trace Burney. Burney has been rolling up yards since his freshman year, and took that big next step as a junior posting 17 touchdowns off 69 receptions with 1,158 yards added to his career numbers. Akron and James Madison have offered the speed burner.
Rolling with Spoto (Riverview) during his junior year, Jesse Harden was an explosive target. When it comes to yards after the catch, or just making a big play, no one came near Harden’s 30.81 yard per catch average. Off 37 receptions, Harden propelled himself as one of the state’s best covering 1,140 yards scoring the rock 19 times. Now with Tampa’s Plant High School, Miami is the latest offer to go with opportunities from Syracuse, Penn State, Louisville, USF, and Toledo to name a few.
Noteworthy Mention: Jacob Butler
Fans will get to see Butler running routes for Tampa Catholic this fall. Butler was a stat machine for Long Island Lutheran in Glen Head, New York, last season piling up 1,198 yards off 58 receptions with 17 touchdowns. Suiting up for the Crusaders will bring extra recruiting attention, but Butler has already been offered by Duke, Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, East Carolina, and Buffalo among others.