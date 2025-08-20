High School On SI's Top 5 Moments of the Weekend
We bring you High School On SI's Top 5 Moments from the weekend. Every week we will dive in to some of the best moments/ news topics around high school football. Make sure to follow us on all our social platforms and feel free to nominate or let us know what or who you think deserves to be featured.
1. Buford Gets First Win at $62-Million Dollar Stadium
It was an unforgettable Thursday night lights one the No. 9 Buford (GA) Wolves will never forget as they took the field for the first time in their brand new $62-million dollar stadium during the Primetime ESPN battle in the Peach state. After coming off a loss last season to No. 18 Milton (GA) Dayton Raiola and the Wolves came out with their new era mentality and defeated the Eagles, 20-13, in what was also a High School On SI Top 25 matchup. Watch the video below to see how Brendon Davis sealed the deal for the Wolves.
2. Eric McFarland III hits Dance after Touchdown for IMG Academy
Eric McFarland III of No. 6 IMG Academy (FL) has that it factor and after the class of 2028 wide receiver with already over 30 offers hit the end zone we saw him break out into a touchdown dance that made everyone say, "You're really that guy." McFarland brings that intensity and personality to the field and gives you that entertainment factor about football that you love to see.
3. Weather Delay was No Problem for Grayson (GA)
On Friday August 15th, it was another Georgia Powerhouse matchup but this time the Friday Night Light showdown was delayed due to weather. No.8 Grayson Rams (GA) had no affect by the rain delayed as UNC commit Travis Burgess led the team 51-3 as he threw for three touchdowns and used his feet for his 4th TD of the late evening. The Grayson Trenches won the battle on defense and held the Collins Hill Eagles (GA) to eight yards of total offense in the first half. Watch the video below to see how the rain impacted the delay.
4. Teddy Bridgewater Face Timed Miami Northwestern before their game against Lakeland
After returning to the NFL after being suspended from Miami Northwestern Teddy Bridgwater still remains faithful to his former team and will continue to have a significant impact as Coach Teddy to the players. Before the Bulls game against Lakeland (FL) Bridgewater face timed his former team in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey. The video below sheds even more light on how he made and continues to make an impact on the Bulls.
5. Dia Bell throws a Dime to Jamar Denson
American Heritage's (FL) and the #1 QB in the Class of 2026 according to Rivals Dia Bell has had an incredible offseason including winning the Elite 11 Finals and is already showing everyone why he continues to make a name for himself on the field. Watch the video below to see the Texas commit throw a dime to Jamar Denson.