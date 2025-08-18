High School on SI Power 25 Football National Rankings – Aug. 18, 2025
A handful of states opened their seasons last week, with Georgia boasting the highest-profile matchup between two teams ranked in the High School on SI Preseason Power 25.
Buford’s 20-13 victory over Milton led to a slight shuffle in the rankings, with the Wolves moving up one spot to No. 9 while the Eagles fell three places to No. 18.
Only two other Power 25 teams were in action — No. 8 Grayson and No. 15 Corner Canyon posted easy victories — but the season will kick off in earnest next week with several powerhouse matchups, including No. 1 Mater Dei crossing the country to face No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas in the highlight game of the Broward County Showcase.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
High School on SI Power 25 Football Rankings – Aug. 18, 2025
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Season opener: at No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas, Aug. 23
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
Season opener: at Manatee (Fla.), Aug. 22
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
Season opener: at Centennial (Las Vegas), Aug. 22
4. Duncanville (Texas)
Season opener: vs. South Oak Cliff (Dallas), Sept. 5
5. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
Season opener: at No. 14 Chaminade-Madonna, Aug. 23
6. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Season opener: at Hoover (Ala.), Aug. 22
Lowdown: Le’Khy Thompkins made an impressive debut following his offseason transfer from Trinity Academy in Jackson, Tenn., scoring three touchdowns in a 41-7 preseason win over The First Academy in Orlando, Fla.
7. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas)
Season opener: vs. Lancaster (Texas), Aug. 28
8. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (1-0)
Last week: Def. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) 51-3
Next week: vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Rabun Gap, Ga.), Aug. 22
Lowdown: Travis Burgess threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Rams rolled to a soggy season-opening victory.
9. Buford (Ga.) (1-0)
Last week: Def. No. 18 Milton 20-13
Next week: at Benedictine (Suwanee, Ga.), Aug. 22
Lowdown: The Wolves won the marquee matchup of the opening weekend, taking advantage of a pair of interceptions in the third quarter to take control as they successfully debuted their new $62 million stadium.
10. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
Season opener: vs. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.), Aug. 22
11. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)
Season opener: vs. East St. Louis (Ill.), Aug. 28
12. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
Season opener: vs. Carver Montgomery (Ala.), Aug. 21
13. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Season opener: vs. No. 1 Mater Dei, Aug. 23
14. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
Season opener: vs. No. 5 St. Frances Academy, Aug. 23
Lowdown: The Lions defeated West Boca Raton 18-10 in a preseason matchup of defending state champions, recovering three fumbles while Florida State commit Jasen Lopez caught two touchdown passes.
15. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (1-0)
Last week: Def. Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) 45-0
Next week: at West Broward (Pembroke Pines, Fla.), Aug. 22
Lowdown: Texas A&M commit Helaman Casuga, who missed the second half of the back-to-back Utah 6A champion Chargers’ season due to a foot injury, made a triumphant return by going 13 of 18 for 284 yards and two touchdowns, while Weston Briggs ran for 151 yards on 14 carries.
16. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)
Season opener: vs. No. 19 Mission Viejo, Aug. 22
17. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
Season opener: vs. No. 20 St. Joseph’s Prep, Aug. 22
Lowdown: Five-star Texas commit Dia Bell shook off some rust from a 10-month absence due to a leg injury in a 23-14 preseason win over McArthur, completing 8 of 10 passes and tossing two touchdowns.
18. Milton (Ga.) (0-1)
Last week: Lost 20-13 at No. 9 Buford
Next week: at The First Academy (Orlando, Fla.), Aug. 22
Lowdown: The Eagles watched their highly anticipated matchup at Buford slip away in the third quarter but saw good things from freshman QB Trey Hasan, who tossed his first career touchdown to Jordan Carrasquillo when Derrick Baker had to sit out a play after his helmet came off during play.
19. Mission Viejo (Calif.)
Season opener: at No. 16 Santa Margarita, Aug. 22
20. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
Season opener: at No. 18 American Heritage, Aug. 22
21. DeSoto (Texas)
Season opener: at Creekside (Fairburn, Ga.), Aug. 30
22. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
Season opener: vs. Mountain View (Mesa, Ariz.), Aug. 28
23. Edna Karr (New Orleans)
Season opener: vs. Archbishop Shaw (Marrero, La.), Sept. 5
24. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)
Season opener: at No. 20 St. Joseph’s Prep, Aug. 30
25. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.)
Season opener: at West Charlotte (N.C.), Aug. 22
Under Consideration
Allen (Texas)
Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.)
Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
East St Louis (Ill.)
Folsom (Calif.)
North Shore (Galena Park, Texas)
Northwestern (Miami)
Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
Vandegrift (Austin, Texas)
Westlake (Austin, Texas)