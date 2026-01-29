National Football Foundation Announces Its 2025-26 National HS Academic Excellence Awards
The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced the 95 state winners of the 2025–26 NFF National High School Academic Excellence Awards, presented by the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation. The program recognizes football teams across all levels of play for outstanding academic achievement while maintaining competitive success on the field.
Teams Now Competing for the Prestigious Hatchell Cup
The state winners advance as finalists for the NFF Hatchell Cup, presented by Bob’s Steak & Chop House. The national winner will be announced Feb. 5 and will receive a $10,000 donation in recognition of excellence in academics, athletics, and community leadership.
What It Takes to Earn Academic Excellence Honors
To qualify, teams must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0, demonstrate superior academic performance, and complete a successful football season. State high school coaches associations select winners from nominations submitted by head coaches, with a national committee choosing the Hatchell Cup recipient.
Archie Manning Praises Student-Athlete Achievement
“Success on the field is significantly enhanced when coaches inspire players to bring the same discipline and determination to the classroom,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. “These teams represent the very best of high school football and academic excellence.”
2025-26 State Winners NFF HS Academic Excellence Award Winners
Arizona
6A – Phoenix Brophy College Prep
California
4A - Hemet High School
Colorado
1A – Limon Public High School
2A – Wellington Middle-High School
3A – Arvada Pomona High School
4A – Littleton Dakota Ridge High School
5A – Greenwood Village Cherry Creek High School
6-Man – Idalia School District8-Man – Haxtun High School
Connecticut
LL – Greenwich High School
L – New Canaan High School
MM – Windsor High School
M – Berlin High School
SS – Madison Daniel Hand High School
S – Wallingford Sheehan High School
Delaware
2A – Dagsboro Indian River High School
3A – Middletown High School
Illinois
1A – Forreston High School
3A – Byron High School
5A – Washington High School
8A – Minooka High School
Indiana
1A – Greenwood Christian Academy
2A – Indianapolis Park Tudor School
3A – Evansville Reitz Memorial High School
4A – Indianapolis Bishop Chatard High School
6A – Indianapolis Cathedral High School
Louisiana
D1 (Select) – New Orleans St. Augustine High School
D2 (Select) – Houma Vandebilt Catholic
D2 (Non-Select) – Franklinton High School
D3 (Select) – Lafayette Christian Academy
D4 (Select) – Monroe Ouachita Christian School
Michigan
D1 – Rockford High School
D2 – DeWitt High School
D4 – Chelsea High School
D1 (8-Man) – Breckenridge High School
D2 (8-Man) – Flech North Dickinson High School
Minnesota
1A – Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School
2A – Pelican Rapids High School
3A – Roseville Concordia Academy
4A – Saint Anthony Village High School
5A – Mendota Heights Saint Thomas Academy
6A – Lakeville South High School
9-Man – Stephen-Argyle Central High School
Nebraska
A – Kearney High School
B – Lincoln Standing Bear High School
C1 – Central City High School
C2 – Malcolm High School
D1 (8-Man) – Exeter-Milligan High School/Friend High School (Coop)
D2 (8-Man) – Bayard High School
D6 (6-Man) – Bartley Southwest High School
New Mexico
2A – Texico High School
3A – Santa Fe St. Michael's High School
New York
AA – Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy
A – Rye High School
B – Rochester Monroe High School
C – Bronxville High School
D – Tioga High School
North Carolina
1A – Wilson Preparatory Academy
2A – Tarboro High School
3A – Shelby High School
4A – Reidsville High School
5A – Shelby Crest High School
6A – Boone Watauga High School
7A – Greensboro Grimsley High School
8A – Cornelius William Amos Hough High School
Ohio
D1 – Pickerington North High School
D2 – Xenia High School
D3 – Granville High School
D4 – Napoleon High School
Oregon
1A – Adrian High School
2A – Merrill Lost River High School
3A – Burns High School
4A – Turner Cascade High School
5A – Bend Summit High School
6A – Portland Central Catholic High School
Pennsylvania
1A – Newtown Square Delaware County Christian School
5A – Clarks Summit Abington Heights High School
6A – Allentown Parkland High School
Texas
1A – Jayton High School
2A – Hale Center High School
4A – Stephenville High School
5A – Colleyville Heritage High School
6A – San Antonio Johnson High School
Utah
5A – Plain City Fremont High School
6A – Herriman High School
West Virginia
3A – Chapmanville Regional High School
4A – Shenandoah Junction Jefferson High School
Wisconsin
D1 – Green Bay Bay Port High School
D2 – Mequon Homestead High School
D3 – Madison Edgewood High School
D4 – Winneconne High School
D5 – Maple Northwestern High School
D6 – Edgar High School
D7 – Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy
8-Man – DeSoto Middle & High School