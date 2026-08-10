National Powers, Championship Rematches Highlight ESPN's 2026 High School Football Kickoff Schedule

The national high school football season will once again begin under the bright lights of national television.

ESPN announced its 17th annual High School Football Kickoff, a seven-game slate running from Aug. 20-29 that features many of the nation's premier programs, state champions and some of the country's most highly recruited prospects.

The showcase includes several teams ranked in the High School On SI Preseason Power 25, highlighted by defending national champion and No. 3 Buford (Georgia), No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) facing No. 16 DeSoto (Texas), No. 7 Bishop Gorman, No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 23 Brentwood Academy in a battle of Tennessee powers, No. 23 Basha (Arizona) and No. 24 Mount Carmel (Illinois).

Here is the complete schedule:

Thurs., Aug. 20 - 8 p.m ET - ESPN2

Brentwood Academy (TN) at No. 9 Baylor (TN)

Sat. Aug. 22 - 1:30 p.m. ET - ESPN2

Battle Ground Academy (TN) at St. Michael Catholic (AL)

Sat. Aug. 22 - 5 p.m. ET - ESPN2

Gainesville (GA) at No. 3 Buford (GA)

Fri. Aug. 28 - 1:30 p.m. ET - ESPN

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) at No. 24 Mount Carmel (IL)

Sat. Aug. 29 - 2 p.m. ET - ESPN2

Broward County National Showcase (FL)

No. 7 Bishop Gorman (NV) vs. Christopher Columbus (FL)

Sat. Aug. 29 - 6 p.m. ET - ESPN2

Broward County National Showcase (FL)

No. 16 DeSoto (TX) at No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)

Sat. Aug. 29 - 10:30 p.m. ET - ESPN

Chandler (AZ) at No. 23 Basha (AZ)

Buford Opens Title Defense

One of the marquee matchups comes Aug. 22 when No. 3 Buford opens its season against fellow Georgia power Gainesville.

The Wolves begin their quest for back-to-back national championships after finishing 15-0 last season. Although quarterback Dylan Raiola and several other stars have graduated, Buford returns one of the nation's deepest rosters, led by Michigan commit Brayden Watson, Vanderbilt pledge Ethan Hauser and rising quarterback D.J. Hunter.

Gainesville counters with Clemson-bound quarterback Kharim Hughley and Alabama commit Nigel Newkirk after reaching last season's Georgia Class 5A championship game.

South Florida Showcase Features National Heavyweights

The Broward County National Football Showcase on Aug. 29 features two of the weekend's biggest games.

No. 7 Bishop Gorman meets Florida power Christopher Columbus in the afternoon before No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas hosts Texas state champion DeSoto, ranked No. 16, in the nightcap.

Bishop Gorman enters the season seeking a sixth consecutive Nevada state championship behind one of the country's deepest secondaries and another talented junior class.

St. Thomas Aquinas, meanwhile, begins its pursuit of an eighth straight Florida state title against one of Texas' perennial powers. The Raiders feature one of the nation's premier senior classes, including offensive tackle Mark Matthews, wide receiver Julius Jones and defensive end Wyatt Smith.

Traditional Powers Meet Across State Lines

Several of the nation's most recognizable programs will square off in interstate matchups.

Defending Tennessee Division II-AAA champion Baylor, the nation's No. 9 team, opens the showcase Aug. 20 by hosting state rival Brentwood Academy in a rematch of last year's state championship game. Baylor is led by Tennessee commit David Gabriel Georges and Ole Miss-bound quarterback Keegan Croucher, while Brentwood Academy counters with Tennessee pledge Kesean Bowman.

On Aug. 28, defending Illinois champion Mount Carmel (No. 24) hosts New Jersey powerhouse St. Joseph Regional in a matchup featuring two programs with national aspirations.

Other interstate feature Battleground (TN) at St. Michael Catholic (AL), on Aug. 22, Chandler and No. 23 Basha renewing their battle after last year's Arizona Open Division state championship game, on Aug. 29..

Star Power on Display

Beyond the team storylines, the televised schedule will feature dozens of Division I prospects already committed to some of the nation's top college programs.

Among the biggest names expected to play are Baylor running back David Gabriel Georges (Tennessee), St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Mark Matthews (Texas A&M), Bishop Gorman cornerback Hayden Stepp (Oregon), Gainesville quarterback Kharim Hughley (Clemson), Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (Oregon), St. Michael Catholic quarterback Gunner Rivers (NC State) and Christopher Columbus standout A'mir Sears, one of the nation's top uncommitted senior athletes.

The seven-game showcase provides an early measuring stick for many of the country's elite programs while giving fans their first extended look at several teams expected to compete for state and national championships throughout the 2026 season.