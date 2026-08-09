Peyton Manning's Son, Marshall, Makes High School Football Debut Against National Power Buford

Marshall Manning's first varsity football snaps came against one of the nation's toughest opponents.

First Varsity Snaps Come Against National Power

The Baylor School (Tennessee) freshman quarterback — and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning — made his high school debut Friday night in a preseason scrimmage against defending national champion Buford (Georgia), giving football fans their first glimpse of the latest member of the Manning family to take the field.

Manning entered the scrimmage in the second quarter wearing No. 16 — the same number his father wore at Tennessee. He did not complete a pass before taking additional snaps with Baylor's junior varsity squad.

While the stat line was modest, the appearance marked the official beginning of what will be one of the country's most closely watched high school football careers.

Learning Behind an Established Starter

Manning, a Class of 2030 prospect, enters the season behind senior Keegan Croucher, a four-star quarterback committed to Ole Miss. Baylor coach Erik Kimrey has said Manning will begin his first year as the Red Raiders' backup. Giving him a crucial year to grow out of the spotlight.

That being said, his first opponent handed him a real measuring stick.

Buford, eyeing a second straight national title, won the scrimmage, 20-13. Quarterback D.J. Hunter threw a touchdown pass to Ian Chafin, Arkansas commit Jameer Cantrell added a rushing score and the Wolves returned a fumble for another touchdown. Baylor's highlight came on a 54-yard touchdown run by five-star Tennessee commit David Gabriel Georges.

The Next Generation of Football's First Family

But the clip that traveled beyond Georgia and Tennessee belonged to the freshman in No. 16. We should all probably get used to that.

His father starred at Tennessee, then became a five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion. His uncle Eli won two Super Bowls of his own. His grandfather Archie played 13 NFL seasons. His cousin Arch is carrying the name through college football at Texas. Marshall's arrival is the family line reopening for another generation.

Friday's debut wasn't about statistics or highlights. It was simply the first varsity appearance for a freshman quarterback expected to spend this season learning behind an established starter.

Even so, the moment carried national interest because of the name on the back of the jersey. For Marshall Manning, the next chapter of one of football's most recognizable families officially began Friday night.