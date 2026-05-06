One of Oklahoma’s Top 2028 recruits is Transferring to a Different High School

A Class of 2028, 4-star recruit and one of Oklahoma’s top high school prospects is making the transition to a different school within the city of Owasso.

From one Owasso-based school to another

Kamieon Compton-Nero, a two-time OSSAA Class A-I state champion at Rejoice Christian, revealed that he is transferring to Owasso High School.

Compton-Nero, a sophomore at Rejoice Christian Schools, made the announcement on social media:

My journey is different and each chapter of my story has been for a purpose. My five years at Rejoice Christian have shaped who I’m becoming. The teachers and coaches that have supported my growth, and I'm forever grateful.

Falling in love with the game of football by capturing back-to-back state championships is something I've got with my teammates for the rest of my life; most importantly, being shaped into a man by coach Marley, coach Johnson, coach Willis and the rest of the coaching staff to find my identity in Jesus not in a sport is all that really matters at the end of the day.

My next chapter is not one I was planning but it is God’s plan for what’s next. I’m going to finish out my high school career at Owasso with the same goals: develop and collect rings.

Compton-Nero’s 2025 season by the numbers

Compton-Nero, a quarterback and strong safety, is coming off a 2025 campaign where he had 3,335 all-purpose yards and 49 total touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 13-1 record and a state title, according to Touchdown Friday Night.

An All-State defensive back last season, Compton-Nero finished with 95 tackles (55 solo), five interceptions and had three defensive scores.

Compton-Nero has multiple Division I offers, including Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, BYU and others.

Review of past seasons

Rejoice Christian beat Tonkawa, 34-13, last season to capture its second consecutive state crown. In 2024, the Eagles capped their season with a 13-1 mark following a 35-14 win over Hooker in the Class A-I championship game.

Owasso went 10-3 last season. The Rams made it to the Class 6A-I state title game, but lost 31-17 to Bixby.

Brief outlook of Owasso’s 2026 season

The Rams will kick off their 2026 season at home with a rematch against Bixby on August 28.

Compton-Nero enters an Owasso roster with QB Drew Frankenfield on the top of the depth chart. Last season, Frankenfield completed over 62% of his passes and threw for more than 3,000 yards and 25-plus TDs. On the ground, the rising senior ran for over 300 yards and had 10 rushing scores.

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