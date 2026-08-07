Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski Return as Small-Town High Schools Compete for $1 Million Field Upgrade

Small-town high schools across the country will again have an opportunity to compete for funding that could substantially improve their football facilities.

T-Mobile announced the return this week of its Friday Night 5G Lights contest, which will award more than $8.4 million to participating schools during the 2026 season. The program’s largest prize is a $1 million football field renovation.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will return as celebrity representatives for the competition. Their involvement gives the contest a national profile, but the larger story for participating schools is the possibility of securing facility funding that may otherwise be difficult to obtain.

High schools in U.S. communities with populations below 150,000 are eligible to apply through Sept. 18.

Contest Expands for 2026

The third-year competition will use a new regional format, with 40 finalists divided among West, East, Midwest and South brackets.

A judging panel will select 10 schools from each region based on factors that include need, community impact, creativity, school pride and public engagement.

Each finalist will receive $25,000. The top school from each region will then advance to the final round and receive an additional $250,000, a fitness facility package valued at $90,000 and a $5,000 student leadership award.

The four regional champions will compete for the $1 million field renovation.

Public voting for the regional round is scheduled for Oct. 8-25. Voting among the four finalists will run from Oct. 29 through Nov. 8, with the grand-prize winner announced Nov. 12.

More Than 1,000 Schools Can Win

Schools do not need to reach the final round to receive funding.

The competition will award $5,000 to 1,000 schools through weekly drawings. Four additional schools will receive $5,000 awards for social media video submissions, and one finalist will earn a $25,000 fan-favorite prize.

Authorized school representatives, including coaches, teachers and administrators, must submit the applications. Each entry requires a short explanation of why the school needs or deserves a football field improvement.

The first 1,500 applicants will also receive a school rally package.

Previous Winners Came From Small Communities

The contest’s first two grand-prize winners represented towns with fewer than 2,000 residents.

Inola High School in Oklahoma won the inaugural competition in 2024. Dierks High School in Arkansas followed in 2025 after its supporters generated nearly 2 million votes.

T-Mobile said more than 750 schools received some form of prize money during the program’s first two years.

For schools with aging bleachers, worn playing surfaces, outdated lighting or limited training space, even the smaller awards could provide meaningful assistance.

Mahomes and Gronkowski Add Star Power

Mahomes said the competition highlights the traditions and community support surrounding high school football.

“This program celebrates the passion, pride and sense of community that makes high school football so special,” Mahomes said in the announcement.

Gronkowski also pointed to the connection between football programs and the towns they represent.

“The energy, the traditions and the school spirit are unlike anything else,” he said.

College athletes Dante Moore, Ashlea Klam, CJ Carr, Rocco Becht and Kewan Lacy will also participate in promoting the regional competition.

For schools interested in entering, the celebrity involvement may help attract attention. The real value, however, is the chance to turn community support into funding for facilities used by athletes, students and local residents throughout the year.