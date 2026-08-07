Andy Reid Reveals Potential Plan for Patrick Mahomes in Chiefs' Preseason Opener

Coming into training camp, the biggest storyline for the Kansas City Chiefs was the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two-time MVP winner is still just under eight months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL, yet he's determined to play in Week 1 of the regular season.

What about the preseason opener? August 15's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams is a prime opportunity for rookies and veterans alike to get some work in, and head coach Andy Reid is notorious for wanting his "ones" to dip their toes into the water for a drive or two. This summer, however, Mahomes' recovery timeline complicates things.

Just over a week prior to kickoff in Kansas City, what's the latest on whether Mahomes will play against L.A.? Speaking to the media on Friday, Reid admitted those chances seem slim.

"Yeah, listen, there's a pretty good chance I don't play him," Reid said. "The percentages are leaning that way. I don't know if I'll play him the second or the third game. I don't know that, but percentages are probably leaning against doing that and letting the other guys — we've got new people in those other positions behind him that need some work. The more reps they get, the better."

Given Mahomes' ample experience in the offense and his preexisting chemistry with top weapons at both tight end and wide receiver, he doesn't exactly need the live repetitions. There's a case to be made that getting him some snaps before the regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos makes sense, but even then, he's mastered the system. It'd be more of a comfortability boost than anything else.

Speaking of which, Reid does believe that No. 15 needs to be confident in his surgically repaired knee. Being able to plant, cut and maneuver — especially for someone who improvises and extends plays as much as he does — is paramount.

Fortunately, the legendary head coach thinks that process is going smoothly.

"To play in a game, you've got to have that," Reid said. "You have to have escapability, or you can't be in there. You just can't play that position and be a target; you've got to have some mobility back there. He works on that. If it's not there down the field, he takes off and runs. Every time he does it, it builds a little bit more confidence in it and the leg and all that bit. That's the important part of it."

After throwing 26 passes in the 2022 preseason, Mahomes' totals dipped to 17 in 2023, 18 in 2024 and 14 last year. It's clear that Reid no longer places as much emphasis on those snaps for his superstar quarterback, and the knee gives him minimal reason to change that. Mahomes not showing any signs of hesitation or limitation is great, which could put him on track for Week 1 after all.

With that in mind, at least for the first week of the preseason, it doesn't appear that QB1 will be put in the line of fire against a real opponent.

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