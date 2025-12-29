Chargers-Broncos Odds Make Dramatic Shift After Justin Herbert Ruled Out
As we approach Week 18 of the NFL season, we're going to get reports of which players teams are going to rest for the regular season finale. The first big name to be declared out for Sunday is Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.
The move comes as a bit of a surprise, with the Chargers still battling for postseason position. If they lose to the Broncos and the Bills defeat the Jets, Los Angeles will fall to the No. 7 seed and will have to hit the road to take on the No. 2 seed in the opening round. It turns out Jim Harbaugh feels it's more important to rest their star quarterback and make sure he's fresh for the playoffs.
As a result of the announcement, the betting market has shifted the odds for this game. On Monday morning, the Chargers were set as 7.5-point favorites. Immediately after it was announced that Herbert won't play, the line shifted to 11.5 in favor of the Broncos.
Chargers vs. Broncos Updated Odds After Justin Herbert News
Spread
- Chargers +11.5 (-110)
- Broncos -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers +540
- Broncos -770
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-115)
- UNDER 36.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
