Top 10 High School Football Moments of the Weekend
We bring you High School On SI's Top 10 Moments from the weekend. Every week we will dive into some of the best moments/news topics around high school football.
1. IMG Academy shows out at Battle of the Beach
IMG Academy (FL) Traveled over 1,00o miles to New Jersey over the weekend for the epic Battle of the Beach extravaganza and the Ascenders but on a show. During their game against Winslow Township (NJ), they defended the state of Florida, defeating the Eagles 35-14. The Ascenders went into the half up 21-0. Hands down one of the most exciting plays to watch was on defense where you had the Censere and Chuck defensive duo that resulted in Chuck getting a pick-six. Watch the video below to see how it all went down.
2. Travis Burgess Announces Season Ending Injury; Grayson (GA) Defeats Thompson (AL) in Overtime for the Second Year in a Row
Grayson 4-star quarterback and UNC Commit Travis Burgess announced the day before the highly anticipated national clash against Thompson (AL) that he would be out the remainder of the 2025 football season due to an injury that occurred during the game on August 22, 2025 against Rabun Gap- Nacoochee (GA). After the announcement everyone was excited to see the matchup between 4-star quarterback Trent Seaborn and 5-star linebacker and Texas commitment Tyler Atkinson. It was indeed a battle until the end which resulted in yet another overtime victory by the Rams by one for the second consecutive year. Watch the video below to see all the action.
3. Skyler Cole Is A Cheat Code
Talk about taking it to the house in game mode style. Skyler Cole of Hamilton High in Arizona is an absolute cheat code he brought out the speed and power this weekend. Make sure to check out the highlight video below courtesy of: Manatu Melie LLC
4. St. John Bosco Went to the Half Leading 45-0
No. 2 St. John Bosco was not holding back last weekend as they took on Eastwood (TX) at Panish Family Stadium. That game ended in a 66-7 win for the Braves, getting them to 2-0. Next up St. John Bosco goes head-to-head in our High School On SI game-of-the-week versus No. 4 St. Frances Academy (MD). Watch the video below to see the game preview.
5. De La Salle (CA) Defends California Defeating Lakeland (FL)
The De La Salle Spartans' defense battled to the very end in a 10-6 victory over Lakeland (FL). Watch the vide below to see how Duece Jones-Drew seals the deal with his 6-yard touchdown run with under 3 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter
6. UPSET: Fairburn Defeats Previously National Ranked DeSoto 70- 28
Previously nationally-ranked DeSoto (TX) fell to Fairburn (GA) 70-28. It was a turn of events that most people were not expecting over the weekend. This game ultimately resulted in the Eagles dropping out of our Power 25 rankings this week. This week DeSoto (TX) will go up against No. 8 North Crowley (TX) in a Lone Star State showdown.
7. Myson Johnson-Cook went from a House Call to Getting an Offer from Michigan at the Ohio State Game
East St. Louis' (IL) Myson Johnson- Cook went from cooking on the field with his house call against Bergen Catholic (NJ), in a 22-21 loss at the Battle of the Beach in New Jersey, to the sidelines of Texas vs. Ohio State, where he ended up getting an offer call from Michigan right when all the college football action was happening. Watch the video below too see how it all went down.
8. Ryder to Jamo is the Ultimate Dynamic Duo
Folsom (Cal.) 5-star quarterback and BYU Commit Ryder Lyons has been one of the most exciting guys to watch this season and has been showing off his arm every game for the Bulldogs. Over the weekend, Lyons accounted for seven touchdowns during the Bulldogs 56-42 win over Junipero Serra (CA). The duo we are absolutely here is Ryder to 4-star wide receiver and Ole Miss commit Jameson "JaMo" Powell. Watch the video below to see this tough duo.
9. Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Pull up to Texas vs. Ohio
Ohio State is so ready for the Mater Dei (CA) duo of Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who both attended the Texas vs. Ohio state game this past Saturday. If you are excited to watch them during the Friday night lights just wait until they are catching passes from Julian Sayin next fall.
10. Bishop Montgomery Fires head coach and Cancels 2025 Varsity Football Season.
The ongoing saga continues for Bishop Montgomery and over the weekend the school had officially announced that Coach Ed Hodgkiss, in a quote from Principal Dr. Michele Starke. Starke said, "He is no longer employed at Bishop Montgomery High School." Following that turn of events, a few days later, it was announced that the team's 2025 varsity football season was officially canceled per High School On SI's Tarek Fattal. Watch how it all went down below.