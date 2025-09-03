Catholic Archdiocese cancels California high school football program's 2025 season at Bishop Montgomery
The Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles has stopped the bleeding, but it came by way of a deathly blow.
The Archdiocese canceled Bishop Montgomery High School's football season for the 2025 campaign after what's been a disastrous start to the season, riddled with CIF rule violations, drama and headlines.
Varsity level schedule has been canceled, but the school will provide a junior varsity schedule
Bishop Montgomery is a small private catholic school located in Torrance, Calif.
The freefall began August 20 before a game was ever played. Five football players were deemed ineligible by the CIF Southern Section office and hit with Bylaw 202 (falsifying info), which disqualifies the student-athletes from varsity competition at any CIF school for up to 24 months.
Sources have told High School On SI that Bishop Montgomery had 24 football transfers.
The influx of football transfers at Bishop Montgomery was so egregious that CIF Southern Section commissioner Mike West went to the school to meet with administration in early August.
“In the 27-plus years I’ve worked at the CIF Southern Section, I’d say it’s not standard operating policy for the commissioner to visit a school and its administration over transfers," assistant commissioner Thom Simmons said.
THE 'MONEY MAN'
Brett Steigh, known as the 'Money Man' of high school football scene in Southern California, said his piece Monday night on FATTAL FACTOR, a live show on Youtube hosted by sports reporter Tarek Fattal.
Steigh, a self-proclaimed gambler, Narbonne High graduate, booster and businessman admitted to paying families to play high school football at stops that included Narbonne High (in 2018-19, and again in 2024), St. Bernard, and most recently Bishop Montgomery.
When Steigh was asked what's the most he's given a family, he said:
"If the kid is nice and he's a pro about it ... like $50,000," said Steigh. "(On top of) rent — $50,000, yea. It might sound like a lot of money, right? But when you win $300,000 on a bet ... that's my money for the year to pay the guys."
THE ON-FIELD SCUFFLE IN HAWAII
As if that wasn't enough drama, Bishop Montgomery got into an on-field, sideline clearing scuffle in Hawaii when it went to play Saint Louis in Honolulu.
With under a minute to play in a 34-27 loss, Bishop Montgomery and Saint Louis players cleared its respective sidelines to meet at midfield in a light skirmish that involved players and coaches.
Because Bishop Montgomery cleared its sidelines, suspensions were handed down which resulted in the Knights having to forfeit its Week 1 game at No. 1 Mater Dei on August 29 due to a lack of players.
"Bishop Montgomery unfortunately does not have enough healthy and eligible players to safely field a team against Mater Dei at this time," school principal Michele Starke said in a statement.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported, "... tempers flared near the Saint Louis sideline. After some shoving, a Saint Louis player on the sideline ran three steps onto the field and backpedaled, triggering a penalty flag," the report reads.
"Then, a Saint Louis player yanked the helmet off a Bishop Montgomery player and both teams began to empty the benches into and ran to the hashmarks. Coaches on both sides berated each other at midfield."
THE 'MONEY MAN' TALKS
The 'Money Man' behind Bishop Montgomery's push to be a football powerhouse — Brett Steigh — came on the FATTAL FACTOR (hosted by Tarek Fattal) live via Youtube Monday night to say his piece about what's transpired at Bishop Montgomery.
Steigh admits to helping families move houses and even paying parents upwards of $50,000 to play football at schools he's been affiliated with in the past: St. Bernard's and Narbonne. Now, Bishop Montgomery.
