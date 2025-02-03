Top 10 uncommitted quarterbacks from the class of 2025
On Feb. 5, National Signing Day will fulfill dreams of hundreds of aspiring football players across the nation as they put pen to paper and officially sign scholarship pledges to college football programs.
A large portion of the class of 2025 have either already signed, hard committed or have some sort of idea of which school they will eventually sign with. But still, a lot of talent remains, with many hopefuls from all around the nation still in the process of deciding their futures.
First, we take a look at the quarterbacks that are still available and which ones will be up for grabs during signing day. Here are the top 10 remaining unsigned and uncommitted quarterbacks heading into next week's signing day, with projections as to where they could end up. The order is based on247Sports recruiting rank, which also provides the number of offers and from which schools.
1. Emilie Picarella, University Lab (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
Completed 42 out of his 80 pass attempts for 685 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception as a senior. A three-star recruit, Picarella has offers from 14 schools, most notably from Houston, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Oregon. Mississippi State, a program in the SEC, has only one quarterback commit from this class and with the need for more signal callers, could make a good fit for Picarella.
2. John Gazzaniga, Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA)
The 6-foot-7, 230 pound signal-caller ended his senior year completing 147-out-of-251 pass attempts for 1,938 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, also scoring four touchdowns on the ground. A three-star recruit, Gazzaniga currently has two offers, from Akron and UMass. UMass struggled last year and is deep in a rebuild, but with no QB commits from this year's class and the need for a spark, Gazzaniga could look to make a name for himself there.
3. Kameron Keenan, Ramsay (Birmingham, Alabama)
Ended high school completing 415 out of his 727 pass attempts for 6,391 yards, 62 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Threw for over 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns as a junior. Has nine offers, most notably from Appalachian State, Colorado, Jackon State, Alabama State and Austin Peay. Jackson State, one of the most prominent and successful HBCUs, has not signed a class of 2025 quarterback yet and could use one, with Keenan potentially being a good fit.
4. Tav Shaffer, Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tennessee)
Rated as a three-star recruit, Shaffer's only offer thus far is from Troy, a school that despite having a fair amount of quarterbacks, have only signed one from the class of 2025.
5. Jaystin Gwinn, Westerville Central (Westerville, Ohio)
The 6-foot-1, 175 pound signal caller ended his high school career with 2,266 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 28 interceptions, completing 165-out-of-341 pass attempts. He also ran the ball 224 times for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns. A three-star recruit, Gwinn has offers from Kentucky, Kent State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron and Wofford. Eastern Kentucky, with only three quarterbacks on the roster as of now and having yet to land a commit in the class of '25, could end up being the ideal spot for Gwinn.
6. Nick Cyrus, South Shore (Brooklyn, New York)
As a senior, Cyrus completed 24 out of his 31 pass attempts for 451 yards and eight touchdowns. Currently fields four offers, with Howard, Morgan State, Stony Brook and Temple. Morgan State, Stony Brook or Temple could be good fits, as none of those schools have signed a quarterback from this class and all of them in need of more depth at the position.
7. Conner Nelson, Leeds (Leeds, Alabama)
Ended 18 game varsity career completing 80 out of his 134 pass attempts for 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. A three-star recruit, Nelson has offers from Murray State, Samford and UT Martin. Samford or UT Martin, with their limited number of quarterbacks on the roster and not yet signing anyone from this class, could make Nelson a good fit for either program.
8. Samuel Willoughby, Fayetteville (Fayetteville, Tennessee)
Ended high school completing 146 out of his 227 pass attempts for 1,576 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, throwing 13 touchdown passes as a senior. Has three offers so far, from Akron, Central Michigan and Eastern Kentucky. Eastern Kentucky, with no commits from this class and in need of more quarterback depth, could be a good for Willoughby to begin his college career.
9. Jevarion Glover, Amanda Elzy (Greenwood, Mississippi)
Finished high school completing 439 out of his 766 pass attempts for 48 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. Also contributed heavily in the run game, carrying the ball 340 times for 4,216 yards and 36 touchdowns, rushing for over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior. Has an offer from Mississippi Valley State, with Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M having expressed interest as well. Mississippi Valley State could be a good fit, being his only offer and also having a need for more signal callers.
10. Kade Elam, Corbin (Corbin, NY)
Ended his high school career completing 110 out of his 147 pass attempts for 1,718 for 18 touchdowns and two interceptions. Has three offers, from Eastern Kentucky, Marshall and Ohio while Kentucky and Louisville have also expressed some interest. Ohio has yet to land a 2025 quarterback commit, a program that could be a good fit for Elam.