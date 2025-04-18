High School

Where did the 2025 NFL Draft's top prospects play high school football

A comprehensive list of players, and their high school football origins, who are projected to be drafted in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft

Gary Adornato

Jesus Baca

Hope springs eternal at the NFL Draft.

It's a time of celebration for "the league's" next crop of young stars, who realize the ultimate reward for a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice. Each player's story is a football journey that begins in childhood and often takes flight during their time as a high school football player.

Here is a list of nearly 70 players, detailing their home states and high school football programs, who have been projected by several NFL mock drafts to be among those selected in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will take place April 24-26 at Lambeau Field. The list is presented in alphabetical order.

(Player, Position, College, High School)

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State, LaSalle College HS (PA)

Penn State defensive lineman Abdul Carter played his high school football at LaSalle College in Pennsylvania.
Penn State defensive lineman Abdul Carter played his high school football at LaSalle College in Pennsylvania. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State, FSU University (FL)

North Carolina State University offensive lineman Anthony Belton is a product of Florida's FSU University high school.
North Carolina State University offensive lineman Anthony Belton is a product of Florida's FSU University high school. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri, Lee's Summit North (MO)

Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou played his high school football at Lee's Summit North high school in Missouri.
Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou played his high school football at Lee's Summit North high school in Missouri. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State, Lone Star (TX)

Before embarking on his college career at Boise State, running back Ashton Jeanty starred at Lone Star high school in Texas.
Before embarking on his college career at Boise State, running back Ashton Jeanty starred at Lone Star high school in Texas. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State, Niceville (FL)

Niceville high school was the prep proving ground for Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas.
Niceville high school was the prep proving ground for Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Barion Brown, WR, Kentucky, Pearl-Cohn (TN)

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown began his journey to the NFL Draft at Pearl-Cohn high school in Tennessee.
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown began his journey to the NFL Draft at Pearl-Cohn high school in Tennessee. / Saul Young / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame, Brophy College Prep (AZ)

Notre Dame defensive back Benjamin Morrison starred in high school at Brophy College Prep in Arizona.
Notre Dame defensive back Benjamin Morrison starred in high school at Brophy College Prep in Arizona. / Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU, Chapel Hill (GA)

Chapel Hill (Georgia) was the high school training ground for LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson.
Chapel Hill (Georgia) was the high school training ground for LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Braylan Shelby, Edge, USC, Friendswood (TX)

USC defensive end Braylan Shelby (34) head to Southern California after starring at Friendswood high in Texas.
USC defensive end Braylan Shelby (34) head to Southern California after starring at Friendswood high in Texas. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Cam Ward, QB, Miami, Columbia (TX)

Miami QB Cam Ward, the potential No. 1 overall pick, made his way to Florida after starring at Columbia high school in Texas.
University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the potential No. 1 overall pick, made his way to Florida after starring at Columbia high school in Texas. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA, Oaks Christian (CA)

California's Oaks Christian high school was the launching point for UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger.
California's Oaks Christian high school was the launching point for UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan, Gooding (ID)

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is from Gooding high school in Idaho.
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is from Gooding high school in Idaho. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

Demetrius Knight II, LB, South Carolina, Strong Rock Christian (GA)

South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight II was Georgia high school football standout at Strong Rock Christian School.
South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight II was Georgia high school football standout at Strong Rock Christian School. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon, Loyola (MI)

Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon became a Duck after playing at Michigan's Loyola High.
Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon became a Duck after playing at Michigan's Loyola High. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College, Williamstown (NJ)

A New Jersey high school star at Williamstown high, Donovan Ezeiruaku found his to Boston College and the ACC.
A New Jersey high school star at Williamstown high, Donovan Ezeiruaku found his to Boston College and the ACC. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Donovan Jackson, G/OT, Ohio State, Episcopal (TX)

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson is from Episcopal high school in Texas.
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson is from Episcopal high school in Texas. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elic Ayomanor, WR, Standford, Deerfield Academy (MA)

Wideout Elic Ayomanor from Alberta, Canada, but he played his high school football in Massachusetts at Deerfield Academy.
Wideout Elic Ayomanor is from Alberta, Canada, but he played his high school football in Massachusetts in Deerfield Academy prior to going to Stanford. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami, Independence (TX)

Elijah Arroyo made his way to the Miami Hurricanes after a successful high school career at Independence high in Texas.
Tight end Elijah Arroyo made his way to the Miami Hurricanes after a successful high school career at Independence high in Texas. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State, Steilacoom (WA)

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka came to the national champs via Steilacoom high in Washington.
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka came to the national champs via Steilacoom high in Washington. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU, Catholic-BR (LA)

LSU offensive lineman Emery Jones was home grown in Louisiana, playing high school football at Catholic-Baton Rouge.
LSU offensive lineman Emery Jones was home grown in Louisiana, playing high school football at Catholic-Baton Rouge. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Grey Zabel, G/C, North Dakota State, Pierre TF Riggs (SD)

North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel prepped at Pierre TF Riggs high school in neighboring South Dakota.
North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel prepped at Pierre TF Riggs high school in neighboring South Dakota. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green, McKinley (OH)

Ohio's McKinley High School is where Bowling Green found tight end Harold Fannin.
Ohio's McKinley High School is where Bowling Green found tight end Harold Fannin. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas, Pflugerville Connally (TX)

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron is from Pflugerville Connally High School in Texas.
Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron is from Pflugerville Connally High School in Texas. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee, Julius Chambers (NC)

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce is from North Carolina where he played at Julius Chambers High School.
Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce is from North Carolina where he played at Julius Chambers High School. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky, St. Frances Academy (MD)

Kentucky linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (2) made his mark in high school football at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.
Kentucky linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (2) made his mark in high school football at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. / Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss, Corner Canyon (UT)

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart was high school star in Utah at Corner Canyon high.
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart was high school star in Utah at Corner Canyon high. / Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State, South Miami (FL)

Iowa State wideout Jayden Higgins is a South Florida talent from South Miami High School.
Iowa State wideout Jayden Higgins is a South Florida talent from South Miami High School. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jaylin Lane, WR, Virgina Tech, Clover (SC)

Virginia Tech wideout Jaylin Lane made his way to the Hokies from South Carolina's Clover High School.
Virginia Tech wideout Jaylin Lane made his way to the Hokies from South Carolina's Clover High School. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia, Salisbury (NC)

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker played his high school football in North Carolina at Salisbury High School.
Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker played his high school football in North Carolina at Salisbury High School. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jihaad Campbell, Edge, Alabama, IMG Academy (FL)

A native of New Jersey, Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell migrated to Florida power IMG Academy to play high school football.
A native of New Jersey, Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell migrated to Florida national power IMG Academy to play his high school football. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon, Rainier Beach (WA)

Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly came from Rainier Beach High School in near by Washington State.
Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly came from Rainier Beach High School in near by Washington State. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Simmons, G/OT, Ohio State, Helix (CA)

Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons played his high school football at California's Helix High.
From the West Coast to the Heartland, Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons played his high school football at California's Helix High. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State, Gadsden County (FL)

A defensive standout a Florida's Gadsden County High School, Joshua Farmer stayed home for his college ball at Florida State.
A defensive standout a Florida's Gadsden County High School, Joshua Farmer stayed home for his college ball at Florida State. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State, Eastside Catholic (WA)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau made his to Columbus via Eastside Catholic High in Washington.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau made his to Columbus via Eastside Catholic High in Washington. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelvin Blanks Jr., OT, Texas, Summer Creek (TX)

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan, Merrillville (IN)

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant made his way from Indiana's Merrillville High School to Ann Arbor.
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant made his way from Indiana's Merrillville High School to Ann Arbor. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas, Pleasant Grove (TX)

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri, East St. Louis (IL)

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia, Jefferson (GA)

A star at Georgia's Jefferson High, Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks is ready to begin his NFL career.
A star at Georgia's Jefferson High, Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks is ready to begin his NFL career. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue, Wauwatosa East (WI)

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan, Servite (CA)

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)

Before he was catching passes at LSU, tight end Mason Taylor played for Florida high school power St. Thomas Aquinas.
Before he was catching passes at LSU, tight end Mason Taylor played for Florida high school power St. Thomas Aquinas. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas, Klein Cain (TX)

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky, West Bloomfield (MI)

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall, Lafayette (VA)

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia, Hardaway (GA)

Georgia's Hardaway High produced Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams.
Georgia's Hardaway High produced Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M, Bryan (TX)

Nick Emmanwork, S, South Carolina, Irmo (SC)

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina, Cleveland (NC)

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State, Pike Road (AL)

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins played his high school football a Alabama's Pike Road High School.
Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins played his high school football a Alabama's Pike Road High School. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas, Rockledge (FL)

Savion Jones, Edge, LSU, St. James (LA)

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina, Ronald Reagan (NC)

East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel played his high school football in the Tar Heel state at Ronald Reagan High School.
East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel played his high school football in the Tar Heel state at Ronald Reagan High School. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado, Trinity Christian (TX)

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M, Monsignor Pace (FL)

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona, Servite (CA)

Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado, Collins Hill (GA)

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State, Hopewell (VA)

A tremendous career at Viriginia's Hopewell High paved the way to Ohio State for running back TreVeyon Henderson.
A tremendous career at Viriginia's Hopewell High paved the way to Ohio State for running back TreVeyon Henderson. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trey Amos, CB, Alabama, Catholic-BR (LA)

Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State, Unity Reed (VA)

Tyler Booker, G/OT, Alabama, IMG Academy (FL)

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker is from Connecticut, but made his way to the Crimson Tide from IMG Academy in Florida.
Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker is from Connecticut, but made his way to the Crimson Tide from IMG Academy in Florida. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State, Atlee (VA)

Pen State tight end Tyler Warren began his NFL journey at Virginia's Atlee High School.
Pen State tight end Tyler Warren began his NFL journey at Virginia's Atlee High School. / Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss, Powell (TN)

Defensive lineman Walter Nolen made his way to Ole Miss from Tennessee's Powel High School.
Defensive lineman Walter Nolen made his way to Ole Miss from Tennessee's Powel High School. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Will Campbell, OT, LSU, Neville (LA)

Louisiana State University offensive lineman Will Campbell is a product of Louisiana's Neville High School.
Louisiana State University offensive lineman Will Campbell is a product of Louisiana's Neville High School. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan, Grosse Pointe (MI)

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson play his high school football in his home state at Grosse Pointe high.
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson play his high school football in his home state at Grosse Pointe high. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame, Burke (NE)

Safety Xavier Watts played high school football at Nebraska's Burke high school before joining the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Safety Xavier Watts played high school football at Nebraska's Burke high school before joining the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

2025 NFL Draft Facts

Dates: April 24-26, 2025

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Round 1: April 24, 8 p.m.

Rounds 2 & 3: April 25, 7 p.m.

Rounds 4 thru 7: April 25, Noon

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Football