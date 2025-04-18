Where did the 2025 NFL Draft's top prospects play high school football
Hope springs eternal at the NFL Draft.
It's a time of celebration for "the league's" next crop of young stars, who realize the ultimate reward for a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice. Each player's story is a football journey that begins in childhood and often takes flight during their time as a high school football player.
Here is a list of nearly 70 players, detailing their home states and high school football programs, who have been projected by several NFL mock drafts to be among those selected in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will take place April 24-26 at Lambeau Field. The list is presented in alphabetical order.
(Player, Position, College, High School)
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State, LaSalle College HS (PA)
Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State, FSU University (FL)
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri, Lee's Summit North (MO)
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State, Lone Star (TX)
Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State, Niceville (FL)
Barion Brown, WR, Kentucky, Pearl-Cohn (TN)
Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame, Brophy College Prep (AZ)
Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU, Chapel Hill (GA)
Braylan Shelby, Edge, USC, Friendswood (TX)
Cam Ward, QB, Miami, Columbia (TX)
Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA, Oaks Christian (CA)
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan, Gooding (ID)
Demetrius Knight II, LB, South Carolina, Strong Rock Christian (GA)
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon, Loyola (MI)
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College, Williamstown (NJ)
Donovan Jackson, G/OT, Ohio State, Episcopal (TX)
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Standford, Deerfield Academy (MA)
Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami, Independence (TX)
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State, Steilacoom (WA)
Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU, Catholic-BR (LA)
Grey Zabel, G/C, North Dakota State, Pierre TF Riggs (SD)
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green, McKinley (OH)
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas, Pflugerville Connally (TX)
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee, Julius Chambers (NC)
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky, St. Frances Academy (MD)
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss, Corner Canyon (UT)
Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State, South Miami (FL)
Jaylin Lane, WR, Virgina Tech, Clover (SC)
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia, Salisbury (NC)
Jihaad Campbell, Edge, Alabama, IMG Academy (FL)
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon, Rainier Beach (WA)
Josh Simmons, G/OT, Ohio State, Helix (CA)
Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State, Gadsden County (FL)
JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State, Eastside Catholic (WA)
Kelvin Blanks Jr., OT, Texas, Summer Creek (TX)
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan, Merrillville (IN)
Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas, Pleasant Grove (TX)
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri, East St. Louis (IL)
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia, Jefferson (GA)
Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue, Wauwatosa East (WI)
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan, Servite (CA)
Mason Taylor, TE, LSU, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas, Klein Cain (TX)
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky, West Bloomfield (MI)
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall, Lafayette (VA)
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia, Hardaway (GA)
Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M, Bryan (TX)
Nick Emmanwork, S, South Carolina, Irmo (SC)
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina, Cleveland (NC)
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State, Pike Road (AL)
Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas, Rockledge (FL)
Savion Jones, Edge, LSU, St. James (LA)
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina, Ronald Reagan (NC)
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado, Trinity Christian (TX)
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M, Monsignor Pace (FL)
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona, Servite (CA)
Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado, Collins Hill (GA)
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State, Hopewell (VA)
Trey Amos, CB, Alabama, Catholic-BR (LA)
Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State, Unity Reed (VA)
Tyler Booker, G/OT, Alabama, IMG Academy (FL)
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State, Atlee (VA)
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss, Powell (TN)
Will Campbell, OT, LSU, Neville (LA)
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan, Grosse Pointe (MI)
Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame, Burke (NE)
2025 NFL Draft Facts
Dates: April 24-26, 2025
Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Round 1: April 24, 8 p.m.
Rounds 2 & 3: April 25, 7 p.m.
Rounds 4 thru 7: April 25, Noon