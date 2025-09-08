Cam Ward's Dad Couldn't Watch After Another Key Dropped Pass in Titans' Loss
Cam Ward's dad had a relatable reaction to a late drop in the Titans' 20-12 loss to the Broncos in Week 1.
Ward, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, made his regular-season debut on Sunday, and his offense struggled mightily against Denver's defense. The team's receivers had several key drops, and after a late one, Ward's dad had clearly had enough.
The play came as Tennessee faced second-and-10 on its own 36-yard line, trailing 20-12 wth 55 seconds remaining. Ward dropped back and hit a wide-open Calvin Ridley in his hands, but he couldn't come up with the ball. It was a straight drop, and a bad one.
This was the elder Ward's reaction to the drop.
Totally relatable.
The drive ended two plays later when Ward was sacked by Ja'Quan McMillan and fumbled. Denver kneeled on the ball to end the game.
Ward struggled in his debut, completing 12-of-28 passes for 112 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked six times, so the Titans have a lot to work on offensively.