From high school football to 2025 NFL Draft: The roots of this year’s top-rated prospects
The 2025 NFL Draft is upon us.
As the league's next wave of roster hopefuls and future stars get set to hear their names called on draft day, we are taking a closer look at several of their journeys from high school football stars to the NFL.
In the days leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, High School On SI will be releasing a series of feature stories on some of the top prospects expected to hear their name called during the three-day draft April 24-26 at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Jaxson Dart's path to the NFL Draft started taking shape in high school
Even as a high school kid at Corner Canyon in Draper, Utah (population 51,000), Jaxson Dart always knew where he wanted those feet to go — to the biggest stage. His magical senior season of 4,691 passing yards while completing 70 percent of his passes (240 of 345) for 67 touchdowns (just four interceptions) while rushing for 1,195 yards and 12 more scores vaulted him into the national spotlight.