Former Michigan Mr. Football Rises to the Super Bowl Stage
Walled Lake Western High School has long had a rich tradition of producing high-level football talent, and that pipeline continues today. The latest example is 2016-17 Michigan Mr. Football winner Cody White, who is representing the state on the sport’s biggest stage in the Super Bowl.
Sidelined, But Still Representing Michigan
Cody White, a 6-foot-3, 227-pound wide receiver, went undrafted in 2020 but has worked his way into a six-year NFL career playing for five different organizations. However, White has found some stability with the Seattle Seahawks. He signed with Seattle in 2023 to their practice squad, where he has worked his way up to the active roster. In 2025, he recorded a career high of 165 snaps and three receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Although a groin injury ended his season in December, White will still be part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl journey from the bench.
Dominant 2016 Season at Walled Lake Western
The most memorable part of Cody White's game was his jack-of-all-trades approach at Walled Lake Western. In 2016, White had 638 passing yards, 576 rushing yards, and 705 receiving yards, which accounted for 25 total touchdowns. He also added four interceptions on defense, playing as a cornerback.
White's stellar play in all three phases of the game was noticed by coaches and fans across the state. He eventually won Mr. Football in Michigan, beating out former Detroit Cass Tech 5-star wide receiver Donavan Peoples-Jones, quarterback Kalil Pimpleton, and running back Jared Smith.
Having a dominant player like White makes a team that much better. Walled Lake Western went 12-2 in White's senior season, where they eventually lost to powerhouse Detroit Martin Luther King in the MHSAA Division 2 state finals 18-0.
Former Multi-Sport Standout in High School
Not only was White a star on the gridiron, but he was also a phenomenal player on the baseball diamond as an outfielder. White enrolled early to play football at Michigan State, so he missed his senior season, but he still had an impressive baseball career. In his junior year, White had a .361 batting average, with 12 RBI's, three doubles, a triple, and 11 steals.
Walled Lake Western eventually lost to Dearborn High School 5-1 in the playoffs, capping off White's high school baseball career.
White was also a member of Walled Lake Western's boys basketball team. In his final season on the team, the Warriors went 14-2, including a well-done 8-2 in league play.