Strong Contingent of Former In-State Prep Softball Stars Leading Wisconsin Badgers Into Big Ten Tournament

When the University of Wisconsin softball team takes the field for the opening round of the highly anticipated Big Ten Conference Tournament, it will be well represented by some of the state's best former high school standouts.

The impressive group of in-state home-grown talent currently occupies 11 spots on the 22-player roster, including three battle-tested juniors and eight freshmen.

The seventh-seeded Badgers, who finished 14-10 in the league standings and 30-18 overall, are scheduled to face No. 10-seeded Purdue, 11-13 in league and 34-19 overall, in a first-round game at the University of Maryland's College Park on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. (EST).

Eleven former in-state high school softball players are on the roster as the Wisconsin Badgers prepare for the first round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament. | Wisconsin Softball

The Badgers reached the 30-win milestone for the second consecutive season and 14th time in program history.

Wisconsin's 14 conference victories were the third most in team annals.

It will be the 15th league tournament appearance for Wisconsin, which clinched a spot while winning six of its last seven games to end the regular season. The critical, momentum-building stretch was highlighted with a meaningful, statement-making three-game road sweep of Minnesota on April 25 (4-0, 7-1, and 5-3).

The feat took on added meaning as it was the team's first sweep at Minnesota dating back to the 2012 season.

Hilary Blomberg, a former star from Verona High School who earned first-team all-state honors from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, headlines the list of notable in-state players making a lasting impact.

Blomberg, a junior catcher/third baseman and two-time All-Big Ten Conference selection, is the team's top hitter with a .367 batting average, team-high 55 hits, 14 home runs, nine doubles, and 48 RBIs in starting all 48 games.

Former Verona softball star Hilary Blomberg was named Big Ten Conference Player of the Week on March 30 following a critical series sweep of Maryland. | Wisconsin Softball

Blomberg earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors on March 30 after finishing with a .750 batting average with three home runs and seven RBIs during a critical series sweep of Maryland.

She capped the effort with a 4-for-4 performance in the series finale, including a walk-off three-run home run. It was the 30th homer of her standout collegiate career with the Badgers.

Despite the ever-changing landscape of collegiate sports with athletes routinely leaving the state to pursue their dreams, Blomberg is quick to point out that getting the opportunity to play for Wisconsin remains special.

"Growing up and getting into softball, it was always a dream of mine to play for the Badgers," said Blomberg, in an interview with the Big Ten Network. "Where else do you get the chance to play with your sister (referring to junior outfielder Addison), on your home field with your parents only 15 minutes away?"

For Wisconsin head coach Yvette Healy, literally watching her star player grow up and develop into one of the Big Ten's best has been meaningful.

"Hilary Blomberg is one of the coolest stories I've gotten to be a part of," said Healy, who reached the prestigious 600-victory career milestone in the team's 4-0 victory over Minnesota on April 25. "She was one of those little kids who grew up in the stands at games and really wanted to be a Badger."

Wisconsin head softball coach Yvette Healy recently earned her 600th career victory. | D1 Softball

"She just stepped in as a DP (designated player) for us as a freshman and the next thing you know she was hitting home runs during the regular season and then Big Ten Conference Tournament. You just can't underestimate her."

With a continued dedicated focus on developing the state's best high school talent, the Wisconsin Badgers may have just discovered a crucial key to success. Time will only tell how far it will take them in the postseason.

Note: The complete list of former Wisconsin high school players is listed below including names in alphabetical order, high school, current class, and positions in parentheses.

Hilary Blomberg, Verona, junior (C/3B)

Addison Blomberg, Verona, junior (OF)

Claire Calmes, Wausau West, freshman (INF)

Berritt Herr, Ashwaubenon, freshman (RHP)

Dani Lucey, Monona Grove, junior (OF)

Kylee Molitor, Reedsburg, freshman (MIF)

Jaclyn Showalter, Arrowhead, freshman (IF)

Sydney Spear, D.C. Everest, freshman (OF)

Sydney Vitangcol, Wisconsin Lutheran, freshman (LHP/1B)

Madison Werner, Germantown, freshman (UTL/C)

Addison Wery, Seymour, freshman (C/3B)

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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com