Games to watch in Maryland high school football this week
The 2024 Maryland high school football season begins this weekend. Private programs will take center stage the next two weekends with non-league games before public school play starts the weekend following the Labor Day holiday.
Here’s a preview of this weekend’s action.
Archbishop Spalding at Archbishop Hoban (Ohio)
When: Friday
Spalding, the two-time defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association champion Cavaliers start its 2024 campaign against the top squad in the Cleveland metro region. Hoban (13-2 last season), which reached the Ohio Division 2 state finals last year, is led by Ohio State University commit Eli Lee (linebacker) and defensive back Tylan Boykin (Eastern Michigan).
Senior quarterback Malik Washington, a Maryland commit, is back to anchor Spalding's offense. The Cavaliers (10-2 last season) also have Power 4 pledges Alijah Jones (Northwestern), Jayden Shipps and Delmar White (both Maryland) on defense.
Gilman School at Boys’ Latin School
When: Friday
These two MIAA schools, separated by less than two miles in Baltimore City, kick off their respective seasons. Gilman won, 45-0, last season.
The Greyhounds (3-6 last season; 1-5 in MIAA A) will be led by all-conference performers in seniors Cam Brown (wide receiver) and two-way linemen Brian Checkley and Bryce Wilson. Senior linemen Will Bagby (Cornell commit) and Ridge Ritter, both all-league selections in 2023, return for Boys’ Latin (3-6, 2-4 in MIAA B) .
Mount Zion Prep at McDonogh School
When: Friday
The Eagles begin what they hope will be a championship season. McDonogh (7-3 last season) lost in the MIAA A Conference finals last year and return several key playmakers including senior wide receiver Jeff Exinor (Penn State) and junior signal caller Braeden Palazzo, and defenders Brandon Finney (defensive back; Oregon), Kamden Laudenslager (linebacker; North Carolina) and Elijah Crawford (line; Syracuse).
Mount Zion went 5-5 last season, including a 22-6 loss to McDonogh. Mount Zion, under new coach Pat McDonald, will also play national heavyweights DeMatha Catholic, St. Frances Academy and IMG Academy (Fla.) this season.
Mount St. Joseph vs. Bishop McDevitt (Pa.)
When: Saturday
Where: Smalls Field, York (Pa.)
The Gaels take on one of Pennsylvania’s best as part of the two-day York (Pa.) Rose Bowl. Mount St. Joseph fell, 20-14, to McDevitt last year.
The Baltimore school (7-5 in 2023), which reached the MIAA A Conference semifinals, will be led by returning all-league picks Sean Curtis (defensive end; Lafayette commit) and AJ Korkosz (tight end). McDevitt (13-1 in 2023), whose only loss came in the Pennsylvania Class 4A state semifinals (won title in 2022), features senior quarterback Stone Saunders, who’s committed to Kentucky.
Riverdale Baptist at Conwell-Egan (Pa.)
When: Saturday
Riverdale Baptist starts what could be a breakout campaign in Pennsylvania. The Crusaders (6-4 in 2023) have three of the state’s top seniors in Maryland commit Nahsir Taylor (defensive end), four-star Jayvon McFadden (offensive line), Axavier Bridges-Brooks (defensive back; UCONN), plus several transfers from Rock Creek Christian including wide receiver Gio Kontosis (Cincinnati).
Conwell-Egan (6-4 in 2023) is led on offense by quarterback Aubrey Kimbrough and running backs Monty Zoryea and Sincer Fairey. Linebacker Brian Shimp will anchor the defense.