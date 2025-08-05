High School On SI Pennsylvania High School Football Preseason Top 25 State Rankings
The St. Joseph's Prep Hawks have been the kings of Class 6A in the PIAA since the state expanded to six classes in 2016. The Hawks have reached the championship every season. St. Joseph's Prep has collected three straight crowns and have won seven of the past nine titles.
The Hawks will enter this season as the top-ranked program in the state after smashing Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 35-6, in the championship game last season. But this is a new year and there will be plenty of movement once the games actually start.
Here's a look at the top 25 PIAA teams entering the season, regardless of classification:
1. St. Joseph's Prep Hawks, District 12
Last year: 11-2, PIAA Class 6A champions
The Hawks are ranked 20th nationally. St. Joseph's Prep would love to win a fourth consecutive title. Quarterback Charlie Foulke will lead the offense.
Jett Harrison, son of Colts great Marvin Harrison, and Brandon Ross will be two of his top targets in the passing game.
2. La Salle College Explorers, District 12
Last year: 10-1, Lost semifinals District 12 Class 6A playoffs
The Explorers handed St. Joseph's Prep one of its two losses last season. However, the Hawks got revenge in the playoffs to snuff out the Explorers' state-title hopes. La Salle College will be a tough out again this season.
Mizzou commit Gavin Sidwar returns at quarterback.
3. Malvern Prep Friars, Inter-Academic
Last season: 8-2
The Friars have plenty of top players returning from last season. Highly-regarded pass rusher Jackson Ford and running back Ezekiel Bates will make the Friars a dangerous group this season.
4. Pittsburgh Central Catholic Vikings, District 7
Last year: 12-3, lost in PIAA Class 6A title game
The Vikings have four state titles in their history, but hasn't found much success at the state level since the PIAA expanded to six classes. Central Catholic has played in the 6A title game twice, 2016 and 2024, but came away empty handed both times.
Junior linebacker Roman Thompson will return to help anchor a strong Central Catholic defense.
5. Harrisburg Cougars, District 6
Last year: 11-3, lost PIAA semifinals
The Cougars reached the PIAA semifinals last season and have been in the PIAA title picture for a while. Harrisburg reached the Class 5A final in 2015 and lost in the 6A title game in 2018 and 2022.
Messiah Mickens and D'Antae Sheffey should provide a solid running attack for Harrisburg.
6. Bishop McDevitt Crusaders, District 3
Last year: 14-2, PIAA Class 5A champions
The Crusaders on a thriller in the 5A title game last season. Bishop McDevitt needs to find a way to replace standout quarterback Stone Saunders. The Crusaders have spent much of the past decade in the PIAA title picture, that should continue this year.
7. Roman Catholic Chaillite, District 12
Last season: 11-5
Roman Catholic came up just short in the championship game last season. Semaj Beals returns at quarterback for the Cahillites. He passed for 3,086 yards last season and threw 35 touchdown passes.
8. Pine-Richland Rams, District 7
Last year: 11-2, lost PIAA Class 5A semifinals
The Rams already had a good team before Khalil Taylor transferred to the program from Seton LaSalle. It will be interesting to see how the WPIAL and PIAA rule for his eligibility case and if he'll be able to play in the postseason.
The Rams bring back an experience quarterback in Aaron Strader. Jay Timmons also returns and should make waves in the passing game.
9. Imhotep Charter Panthers, District 12
Last season: 10-2
The Panthers made the District 12 6A title game, falling to St. Joseph’s Prep. Junior quarterback Joey Mcleish threw 23 touchdown passes last season.
10. North Allegheny Tigers, District 7
Last year: 10-2
North Allegheny football is set to rise high in 2025, after strong campaign last year. / Paul Burdick
The Tigers had a strong season last year, but couldn’t get past rival Central Catholic. North Allegheny defensive lineman Lincoln Hoke committed to Pitt.
11. State College Little Lions, District 6
Last year: 11-2, lost in PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals
The Little Lions reached the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals last season. State College will get a boost to the program as D’Antae Sheffey returns tothe programfrom Harrisburg.
12. Peters Township Indians, District 7
Last year: 9-2, lost in WPIAL Class 5A title game
Quarterback Nolan DiLucia hopes to lead Peters Township back to the WPIAL Class 5A state title game. / Paul Burdick
The Indians return quarterback Nolan DiLucia, which should help Peters Township be dangerous in the always competitive Class 5A competition in the WPIAL. Finding a way to hold off Pine-Richland and a dangerous Upper St. Clair team will be a challenge.
13. Parkland Trojans, District 11
Last year: 11-3
Running back T.J. Lawrence will return for the Trojans to hope to lead another powerful offense. Parkland had 4,375 total yards last season. Lawrence also rushed for 1,157 yards and scored 13 rushing touchdowns.
14. Upper St. Clair Panthers, District 7
Last year: 11-1
The Panthers rolled off 11 wins to start the season last year before being tripped up in a defensive battle in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.
15. Haverford School Fords, Inter-Academic
Last year: 7-3
Zach Faragalli will return at quarterback. He passed for 809 yards and added 115 on the ground last season.
16. Aliquippa Quips, District 7
Last year: 8-3
The Quips saw their streak of 16 consecutive trips to the WPIAL championship game end with a loss in the semifinals to Thomas Jefferson. Aliquippa isn’t a program that will stay down for long. Quarterback Marques Council Jr. will lead the Quips this season.
17. Bonner Prendergast Catholic Friars, District 12
Last year: 12-2
The Friars won their first championship in program history last year. Junior quarterback Noel Campbell Jr. passed for 2,679 yards and threw 27 touchdowns last season.
18. Central Bucks South Titans, District 1
Last year: 12-1
The Titans were the top-seeded team in the District 1 Class 6A playoffs, but were upended in the semifinals in a close battle with North Penn.
19. Manheim Township Blue Streaks, District 3
Last year: 10-2
The Blue Streaks will have to replace players at key positions, but will
20. McKeesport Tigers, District 7
Last year: 8-5
The Tigers are led by Penn State recruit and running back, Kemon Spell. Javien Robinson gives McKeesport a dangerous threat at wide receiver.
21. Thomas Jefferson Jaguars, District 7
Last year: 14-1
The Jaguars are always consistent under coach Bill Cherpak. Thomas Jefferson will run the ball well and be strong on defense. The Jaguars will be pushed in their conference by McKeesport, who they beat twice last season.
22. Emmaus Hornets, District 11
Last year: 10-3
The Hornets fell in the District 11 6A title game last season. Senior quarterback Jerek Cooper led the team in passing and rushing last season.
23. Downingtown West Whippets, District 1
Last year: 13-2
Senior quarterback Cole Bricker passed for 22 touchdown passes last season.
24. Nazareth Eagles, District 11
Last year: 7-4
Nazareth quarterback Peyton Falzone threw for 2,135 yards with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions last season. Falzone recently committed to Penn State.
25. Clairton Bears, District 7
Last year: 13-1
The Bears fell a step short of returning to the top of the WPIAL Class 1A mountain last season. Sophomore Brandon Murphy has picked up a handful of Division I offers. If Clairton can get past Fort Cherry, the Bears should be a state title contender.