2024 Georgia High School Quarterback Rankings: Julian Lewis, Luke Nickel & the rest
Let’s debate Georgia's top high school quarterbacks, shall we? Welcome to our 2024 Georgia High School quarterback rankings.
Before we get into all of these talented signal-callers, a few ground rules to understand.
This is based on several factors, which includes the following:
- This isn’t a power ranking based on the first four weeks. We have to consider the body of work by each quarterback throughout his high school career, offers rolling in and play this season. There's a lot to consider other than these first few weeks.
- We will take a deeper dive into big game stats versus what they're against lower end competition.
- Every month leading into the state championships, we will re-visit this list and re-order as needed based on how every quarterback is playing. There's still plenty of football to be played.
- I’ll rank 10 quarterbacks each month, sticking to the ones who have been playing the best along with their star ratings, according to multiple recruiting sites (247Sports/On3/Rivals).
- Every month, I’ll write about all 10 high school quarterbacks and continue to keep a close eye on each one every week throughout the 2024 campaign.
1. Julian Lewis, Carrollton
Every challenge that's been thrown at Lewis this season, he's answered the proverbial bell. The USC commitment this season has completed 101-of-132 passes for 1,377 yards, 21 touchdowns and just three picks. Any questions about what he's done already to this point and why he's the top player seem like a moot point.
2. Luke Nickel, Milton
Now Nickel's numbers may not blow your mind perse, but the kind of competition the Miami (FL) commitment has already gone up against should. Playing down in South Florida against a very good Plantation American Heritage club (winning by the way) to beating Buford to start the season. Nickel has thrown for 1,114 yards, nine touchdowns and just four picks.
3. Antwann Hill, Houston County
The 4-star signal caller has been right on par when it comes statistically to Lewis (above) and has proven his abilities on a weekly basis. Hill, a Memphis commitment, has completed 111-of-161 passes for 1,407 yards, 17 touchdowns and just one interception. We could easily see Hill surpassing the 3,000-yard mark and 30-plus touchdowns through the air this fall.
4. DJ Bordeuax, Douglas County
At the controls of one of the state's best overall teams, Bordeuax has been above exceptional. Take into fact of Douglas County's schedule, which includes opponents like Buford, Cedar Grove and Langston Hughes already. The quarterback has completed 55-of-91 passes for 707 yards and six touchdowns. He also has rushed for 233 yards and a score.
5. Hezekiah Millender, Clarke Central
The Boise State commitment has not had quite the numbers the aforementioned quarterbacks ahead of him have, but make no doubt about it when it comes to his talent. Millender, ranked a 3-star quarterback by 247Sports, has completed 42-of-67 passes for 822 yards, eight touchdowns and just one pick.
6. Shane Throgmartin, Mill Creek
The senior 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal caller has been consistent this season coming off a solid 2023 campaign. Through five games for Mill Creek, Throgmartin has completed 60 percent of his passes for 760 yards, eight touchdowns and just two interceptions. Games upcoming against Buford (end of the season) and Collins Hill will be tough tests for Throgmartin.
7. Darnell Kelly, Peachtree Ridge
Though the Lions are sitting at 2-3 on the season, it's definitely not because of the efforts of Kelly on a week-to-week basis. The 2026 prospect has continued his progression from a year ago as the signal caller has completed 65-of-93 passes for 841 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception. We factor in Kelly's performance down in South Florida against Monarch, as his best showing this season.
8. Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead
We really liked the Phoenix quarterback last season and he's continued to put up some eye-popping numbers this 2024 campaign. Though New Hampstead is sitting at 2-3, Truell has been a major bright spot, completing 66-of-116 passes for 1,027 yards, 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Whether many like to see him on this list or not, the numbers are hard to argue with for Truell.
9. Dayton Raiola, Buford
Now we know the last name jumps out and makes us think of his brother, Dylan, who now is the starting quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but hear us out on this one. The southpaw has seen strong competition on a weekly basis and done a solid job in place of his brother, which are some big shoes to fill. Raiola this season has thrown for a modest 564 yards and four touchdowns. Everything considered, he's been solid.
10. Todd Robinson, Valdosta
Better put some respect on Robinson's name because he's got the Wildcats playing some elite football right now. The dual-threat quarterback has been the engine to Shelton Felton's offense, accounting for 1,255 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns. Imagine if Robinson could lead the Wildcats to their 25th state championship this season? Then, the signal caller would be putting his name into Valdosta lore.
Follow SBLive Georgia throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega