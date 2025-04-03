2026 4-star athlete Heze Kent sets official commitment date
Whether it's playing at the tight end position or at offensive tackle, Brunswick junior Heze Kent is a proven commodity out of South Georgia.
The Pirates' Class of 2026 athlete announced his commitment date in which Kent will select between Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami (FL) and Texas on July 12th at 3 p.m.
Down below is a post by Kent from X on his official commitment date.
Playing for one of the 912's better football programs, Kent had himself a solid 2024 campaign, playing primarily at tight end for Brunswick. Kent finished the season catching 41 passes for 983 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.
According to Brunswick's roster, Kent is listed at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds and per multiple recruiting sites, is also being looked at to play offensive tackle as well.
The Pirates went 10-2 last season playing in Georgia's AAAAA, Region 1.
