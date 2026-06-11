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Minnesota High School Baseball 2026 State Tournament Quarterfinal Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - June 11

Follow the action throughout the first day of the MSHSL baseball state tournament
Jack Butler|
The 2026 MSHSL baseball state tournament begins on Thursday throughout the state
The 2026 MSHSL baseball state tournament begins on Thursday throughout the state | Jack Butler

The 2026 Minnesota high school baseball state tournament begins with the quarterfinals in all four classifications on Thursday.

The Class 1A and Class 2A tournament quarterfinals will begin in St. Cloud. The Class 3A quarterfinals will be played at Chaska Athletic Park. The Class 4A quarterfinals will be played at CHS Field.

High School On SI will update this page throughout the day with recaps and final scores.

Class A Quarterfinals

No. 7 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. No. 2 Red Lake County

No. 6 Brandon/Evansville vs. No. 3 South Ridge

No. 8 New York Mills vs. No. 1 Madelia

No. 5 Ogilvie vs. No. 4 Murray County Central

Class AA Quarterfinals

No. 7 Windom vs. No. 2 Perham

No. 6 Aitkin vs. No. 3 Glencoe-Silver Lake

No. 8 Minnehaha Academy vs. No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral

No. 5 Cotter vs. No. 4 Cannon Falls

Class AAA Quarterfinals

No. 7 Grand Rapids vs. No. 2 Mahtomedi

No. 6 Northfield vs. No. 3 Mankato West

No. 8 Rocori vs. No. 1 Totino-Grace

No. 5 St. Thomas Academy vs. No. 4 Delano

Class AAAA Quarterfinals

No. 7 Andover vs. No. 2 Champlin Park

No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 3 Edina

No. 8 Prior Lake vs. No. 1 Farmington

No. 5 Monticello vs. No. 4 Rosemount

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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