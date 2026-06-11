Minnesota High School Baseball 2026 State Tournament Quarterfinal Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - June 11
The 2026 Minnesota high school baseball state tournament begins with the quarterfinals in all four classifications on Thursday.
The Class 1A and Class 2A tournament quarterfinals will begin in St. Cloud. The Class 3A quarterfinals will be played at Chaska Athletic Park. The Class 4A quarterfinals will be played at CHS Field.
High School On SI will update this page throughout the day with recaps and final scores.
Class A Quarterfinals
No. 7 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. No. 2 Red Lake County
No. 6 Brandon/Evansville vs. No. 3 South Ridge
No. 8 New York Mills vs. No. 1 Madelia
No. 5 Ogilvie vs. No. 4 Murray County Central
Class AA Quarterfinals
No. 7 Windom vs. No. 2 Perham
No. 6 Aitkin vs. No. 3 Glencoe-Silver Lake
No. 8 Minnehaha Academy vs. No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral
No. 5 Cotter vs. No. 4 Cannon Falls
Class AAA Quarterfinals
No. 7 Grand Rapids vs. No. 2 Mahtomedi
No. 6 Northfield vs. No. 3 Mankato West
No. 8 Rocori vs. No. 1 Totino-Grace
No. 5 St. Thomas Academy vs. No. 4 Delano
Class AAAA Quarterfinals
No. 7 Andover vs. No. 2 Champlin Park
No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 3 Edina
No. 8 Prior Lake vs. No. 1 Farmington
No. 5 Monticello vs. No. 4 Rosemount
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917