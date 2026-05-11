2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 14-18

The 2026 Georgia high school baseball playoffs roll on with the semifinals beginning May 14, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.

All GHSA Classes will play their semifinal games May 14-May 18. The 2026 GHSA state championships will begin on May 22.

Full brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (GHSA) - May 14 -May 18, 2026

2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division I Baseball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

Class 1A Division I Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Semifinal Round

Gordon Lee Trojans vs. Worth County Rams

Vidalia Indians vs. Bleckley County Royals

Class 1A Division II Tournament Dates:

April 22 : First Round

: First Round April 29 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Semifinal Round

Baconton Charter vs. Lanier County Bulldogs

Emanuel County Institute Bulldogs vs. Charlton County Indians

Class 2A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Semifinal Round

Pierce County Bears vs. Cook Hornets

Franklin County Lions vs. Morgan County Bulldogs

Class 3A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Semifinal Round

Troup County Tigers vs. Peach County Trojans

Pickens Dragons vs. Calhoun Yellowjackets

Class 4A Tournament Dates:

April 22 : First Round

: First Round April 29 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Semifinal Round

Cartersville Hurricanes vs. Kell Longhorns

North Oconee Titans vs. Benedictine Cadets

Class 5A Tournament Dates:

April 23 : First Round

: First Round May 1 : Second Round

: Second Round May 8 : Third Round

: Third Round May 16 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 25: Championship Round

Semifinal Round

Pope Greyhounds vs. Houston County Bears

Loganville Red Devils vs. Brunswick Pirates

Class 6A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round May 1 : Second Round

: Second Round May 8 : Third Round

: Third Round May 16 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 25: Championship Round

Semifinal Round

Etowah Eagles vs. Carrollton Trojans

North Paulding Wolfpack vs. Parkview Panthers

Class Private Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Semifinal Round

King's Ridge Christian vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal Golden Bears

North Cobb Christian Eagles vs. Wesleyan Wolves

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