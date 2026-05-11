2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 14-18
The 2026 Georgia high school baseball playoffs roll on with the semifinals beginning May 14, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.
All GHSA Classes will play their semifinal games May 14-May 18. The 2026 GHSA state championships will begin on May 22.
Full brackets for each classification can be found below.
2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (GHSA) - May 14 -May 18, 2026
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division I Baseball Championship (select to view full bracket details)
Class 1A Division I Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Semifinal Round
Gordon Lee Trojans vs. Worth County Rams
Vidalia Indians vs. Bleckley County Royals
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division II Baseball Championship
Class 1A Division II Tournament Dates:
- April 22: First Round
- April 29: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Semifinal Round
Baconton Charter vs. Lanier County Bulldogs
Emanuel County Institute Bulldogs vs. Charlton County Indians
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 2A Baseball Championship
Class 2A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Semifinal Round
Pierce County Bears vs. Cook Hornets
Franklin County Lions vs. Morgan County Bulldogs
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 3A Baseball Championship
Class 3A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Semifinal Round
Troup County Tigers vs. Peach County Trojans
Pickens Dragons vs. Calhoun Yellowjackets
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 4A Baseball Championship
Class 4A Tournament Dates:
- April 22: First Round
- April 29: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Semifinal Round
Cartersville Hurricanes vs. Kell Longhorns
North Oconee Titans vs. Benedictine Cadets
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 5A Baseball Championship
Class 5A Tournament Dates:
- April 23: First Round
- May 1: Second Round
- May 8: Third Round
- May 16: Semi-Final Round
- May 25: Championship Round
Semifinal Round
Pope Greyhounds vs. Houston County Bears
Loganville Red Devils vs. Brunswick Pirates
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 6A Baseball Championship
Class 6A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- May 1: Second Round
- May 8: Third Round
- May 16: Semi-Final Round
- May 25: Championship Round
Semifinal Round
Etowah Eagles vs. Carrollton Trojans
North Paulding Wolfpack vs. Parkview Panthers
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class Private Baseball Championship
Class Private Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Semifinal Round
King's Ridge Christian vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal Golden Bears
North Cobb Christian Eagles vs. Wesleyan Wolves
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.