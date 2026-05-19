2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 22-25
The 2026 Georgia high school baseball playoffs roll on with the championship games beginning May 22, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.
All GHSA Classes will play their championship games from May 22-May 25. The 2026 GHSA state championships will conclude on May 25.
Full brackets for each classification can be found below.
2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (GHSA) - May 22 -May 25, 2026
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division I Baseball Championship (select to view full bracket details)
Class 1A Division I Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Championship Round
Gordon Lee Trojans vs. Vidalia Indians
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division II Baseball Championship
Class 1A Division II Tournament Dates:
- April 22: First Round
- April 29: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Championship Round
Emanuel County Institute Bulldogs vs. Lanier County Bulldogs
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 2A Baseball Championship
Class 2A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Championship Round
Pierce County Bears vs. Morgan County Bulldogs
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 3A Baseball Championship
Class 3A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Championship Round
Troup County Tigers vs. Pickens Dragons
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 4A Baseball Championship
Class 4A Tournament Dates:
- April 22: First Round
- April 29: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Championship Round
North Oconee Titans vs. Kell Longhorns
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 5A Baseball Championship
Class 5A Tournament Dates:
- April 23: First Round
- May 1: Second Round
- May 8: Third Round
- May 16: Semi-Final Round
- May 25: Championship Round
Championship Round
Pope Greyhounds vs. Loganville Red Devils
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 6A Baseball Championship
Class 6A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- May 1: Second Round
- May 8: Third Round
- May 16: Semi-Final Round
- May 25: Championship Round
Championship Round
Etowah Eagles vs. North Paulding Wolfpack
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class Private Baseball Championship
Class Private Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Championship Round
Wesleyan Wolves vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal Golden Bears
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.