2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 22-25

The 2026 Georgia high school baseball playoffs roll on with the championship games beginning May 22, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.

All GHSA Classes will play their championship games from May 22-May 25. The 2026 GHSA state championships will conclude on May 25.

Full brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (GHSA) - May 22 -May 25, 2026

2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division I Baseball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

Class 1A Division I Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Championship Round

Gordon Lee Trojans vs. Vidalia Indians

Class 1A Division II Tournament Dates:

April 22 : First Round

: First Round April 29 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Championship Round

Emanuel County Institute Bulldogs vs. Lanier County Bulldogs

Class 2A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Championship Round

Pierce County Bears vs. Morgan County Bulldogs

Class 3A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Championship Round

Troup County Tigers vs. Pickens Dragons

Class 4A Tournament Dates:

April 22 : First Round

: First Round April 29 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Championship Round

North Oconee Titans vs. Kell Longhorns

Class 5A Tournament Dates:

April 23 : First Round

: First Round May 1 : Second Round

: Second Round May 8 : Third Round

: Third Round May 16 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 25: Championship Round

Championship Round

Pope Greyhounds vs. Loganville Red Devils

Class 6A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round May 1 : Second Round

: Second Round May 8 : Third Round

: Third Round May 16 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 25: Championship Round

Championship Round

Etowah Eagles vs. North Paulding Wolfpack

Class Private Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Championship Round

Wesleyan Wolves vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal Golden Bears

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