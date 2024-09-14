5 Takeaways from Week 5 of Georgia high school football
Week 5 is in the books and it featured a massive non-region matchup between Top 10 teams Buford and Douglas County.
The Wolves were looking to follow up last week's road win over Roswell with another, and that's exactly what they did, beating Douglas County 31-14 behind a big game from Justin Baker.
The night also featured a big non-region matchup between Carrollton and Gainesville, as well as several other intriguing matchups that made for an exciting night of high school football in the state of Georgia.
Buford is all the way back after an impressive rout of Douglas County
If you thought this was the year that Buford would take a step back, think again. After blasting a good Roswell team on the road last week, the Wolves followed that up with an even more impressive performance beating No. 3 Douglas County 31-14 on the road Friday night.
Justin Baker was the player of the game for the Wolves, scoring three touchdowns - two rushing and one receiving. His first score - a 33-yard run - put the Wolves up 7-0 early. And his final touchdown - a 20-yard reception - put the Wolves up 31-14 late in the fourth quarter.
It appears the Wolves have things clicking much better on offense after a slow start to the season, and that’s bad news for the rest of Class 6A.
Carrollton is still the team to beat In Class 6A
Carrollton is the team to beat in Class 6A, and nobody should be surprised by that. Buford is right on the Trojans' heels, and that would likely be the best state championship match-up to have in the classification, but the Trojans are the current favorites.
On Friday night, the Trojans welcomed their biggest test so far this season and they passed it with flying colors, beating Gainesville, 45-16. It was the Trojans making all of the clutch plays in Friday night’s showdown and they proved why they’re currently ranked as the second best team in the state behind Milton.
North Oconee scores most impressive win of the night
With North Oconee laying host to Jefferson Friday night, no one expected a blowout by either side. But that’s exactly what we got with the Titans smashing the Dragons 35-0 for what was easily the most impressive win of the night.
Not many have talked about the Titans so far this season, due in large part to their schedule. The Titans entered Friday night with a 3-0 record, but hadn’t played a ranked team yet. But after scoring a huge win over Jefferson, they have our attention.
North Cobb Christian and Ringgold play the Game of the Year
It took six overtimes to decide a winner between North Cobb Christian and Ringgold Friday night.
It was Ringgold which forced overtime after connecting on a field goal with under a minute remaining in regulation to knot the game at 31-31. But six overtime periods later, it was North Cobb Christian which was celebrating on the field after a two-point conversion won it the game, 41-39.
Not only was it a thrilling game to win for the Eagles, but it also moves them to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in Region 7-AA. The Eagle have won a playoff game in each of the past two years and are well on their way to getting back to the post-seaason this year.
Valdosta travels north in rare road trip to score victory
You won’t see Valdosta make too many long road trips north outside of a playoff game, but that’s exactly what they did Friday night to play a sneaky good South Gwinnett team.
The Wildcats made the 250-mile trek north and took care of business, beating the Comets, 27-14. The win moves Valdosta to 5-0 on the season and the Wildcats find themselves in the mix within Class 6A. They entered the night ranked 12th in the state and 8th in a loaded Class 6A.
If senior quarterback Todd Robinson can continue to play at a high level, they will be a tough out come playoff time, especially at home.