Albany (GA) Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025
There are 18 games scheduled across the Albany metro area from Thursday, September 25 to Friday, September 26, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 3 Thomas County Central takes on No. 17 Lee County at 7:30 PM. Meanwhile, No. 15 Colquitt County travels to take on No. 16 Lowndes.
Albany (GA) High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There is only one game across the Albany metro area on Thursday, September 25, with the lone matchup between undefeated Peach County and Westover at 7:30 PM. You can follow this game on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Peach County (5-0) vs Westover (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Albany (GA) High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 17 games across the Albany metro area on Friday, September 26 highlighted by a top-25 matchup between No. 3 Thomas County Central and No. 17 Lee County. You can follow every game on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Pataula Charter Academy (0-4) vs Calhoun County (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Worth County (5-0) vs Brantley County (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Bacon County (3-2) vs Berrien (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Telfair County (2-3) vs Wilcox County (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Randolph-Clay (1-2) vs Pelham (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Terrell County (1-3) vs Miller County (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Dougherty (1-4) vs Monroe (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Dooly County (0-4) vs Montgomery County (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Irwin County (1-4) vs Clinch County (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Lee County (4-1) vs Thomas County Central (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Brooks County (1-4) vs Turner County (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Deerfield-Windsor (1-0) vs Baconton Charter (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Southwest Georgia STEM Charter (1-1) vs Atkinson County (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Richmond Hill (4-1) vs Tift County (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Appling County (2-3) vs Fitzgerald (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Coffee (2-3) vs Northside (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Colquitt County (4-1) vs Lowndes (5-0) - 8:00 PM
