Gaffney Announces Its 2026 Football Schedule And It Has a Different Look

Perennial state championship contenders, the Indians have moved to Class 4A.

Mike Duprez

Gaffney defensive back Kareem Shaw (3) breaks up the pass intended for Dorman Corey Cole (16) Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, during the SCHSL football game at Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina.
Gaffney has set its 2026 football schedule and it has a whole different look thanks to the latest South Carolina High School League realignment.

The Indians Move to 4A Creates a New Set of Rivals

The Indians, who are now in Class 4A, open with rival Spartanburg, a former region rival.

Gaffney will be in a region with Wade Hampton, Greer, Travelers Rest, Riverside and Greenville. Among the non-region teams are Byrnes and Dorman.

Last Year's Title Bid Fell Short in 5A

The Indians are coming off a 10-2 season that saw them fall to eventual 5A Division II state champion Northwestern in the third round of the state playoffs.

Gaffney will have to replace star quarterback Jayvon Gilmore, who is now at East Mississippi Community College.

2026 Gaffney Football Schedule

Aug. 21 - vs. Spartanburg

Aug. 28 - at J.L. Mann

Sept, 4 - vs. Lancaster

Sept. 11 vs. Dorman

Sept. 25 - at Byrnes

Oct. 2 - at Wade Hampton

Oct. 9 - at Greer

Oct . 16 - vs. Travelers Rest

Oct . 23 - at Riverside

Oct. 30 - vs. Greenville

