Gaffney Announces Its 2026 Football Schedule And It Has a Different Look
Gaffney has set its 2026 football schedule and it has a whole different look thanks to the latest South Carolina High School League realignment.
The Indians Move to 4A Creates a New Set of Rivals
The Indians, who are now in Class 4A, open with rival Spartanburg, a former region rival.
Gaffney will be in a region with Wade Hampton, Greer, Travelers Rest, Riverside and Greenville. Among the non-region teams are Byrnes and Dorman.
Last Year's Title Bid Fell Short in 5A
The Indians are coming off a 10-2 season that saw them fall to eventual 5A Division II state champion Northwestern in the third round of the state playoffs.
Gaffney will have to replace star quarterback Jayvon Gilmore, who is now at East Mississippi Community College.
2026 Gaffney Football Schedule
Aug. 21 - vs. Spartanburg
Aug. 28 - at J.L. Mann
Sept, 4 - vs. Lancaster
Sept. 11 vs. Dorman
Sept. 25 - at Byrnes
Oct. 2 - at Wade Hampton
Oct. 9 - at Greer
Oct . 16 - vs. Travelers Rest
Oct . 23 - at Riverside
Oct. 30 - vs. Greenville