Apalachee Football Snaps 29-Game Losing Streak, Wins Its First Game Since 2021
The Apalacehee Wildcats have something to cheer about this week. The Wildcats' football program won its first game since November 5, 2021, when it defeated Jackson County.
Coach Kevin Saunders Kicks-Off a New Era with a Victory
On Saturday, the Wildcats opened up the 2025 season which is the first full season under head coach Kevin Saunders, who took over in September of 2024 following the resignation of previous head coach Mike Hancock, who coached the program for four seasons. They followed up in the first game of Saunders' first full season with the program with a 29-9 win over Chattahoochee.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but had to be postponed until Saturday when a dangerous storm popped up.
Nearing a Solemn Anniversary
If ever a school needed something positive to celebrate, it is Apalachee.
As the team prepares for this week's contest against Cherokee Bluff, the school community continues to mourn the victims of last September's mass shooting on the campus. The incident took its toll on everyone and led to Hancock's resignation in order to focus on his mental health.
Saunders Has a History of Stopping Long Losing Streaks
Saunders previously coached at Gilmer High School in 2019, where the Bobcats snapped a 31-game losing streak and turned an 0-10 program into one which won four games during the 2019 season.
Apalachee finished the 2024 season with an 0-8 record, having cancelled two of its games following the mass shooting, which claimed the lives of two teachers and two students.
“It meant a lot to the community and these kids. It had been a long time, and the school had been through a rough patch both on and off the field. The kids really needed it. There’s talent at this school. That’s one reason I took this job. The kids have a good work ethic, and the school and administration are really behind the program, which makes it fun to watch," Saunders told Georgia High School Football Daily following Saturday's win. "I didn’t know how they’d handle that after getting up for the game, but they got their minds ready to play. We had a good student population at the game and a good amount of fans, and they got to celebrate in victory after the game, which was great for everybody."
