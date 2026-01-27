Atlanta Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 124 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday, January 27, including matchups featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Atlanta High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature Georgia's top teams as Commerce travels to take on the Rabun County Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Lanier takes on Milton in a Class AAAAA matchup.
All game times and matchups:
Handley vs. Lanett — 1:00 PM
Newnan vs. Northgate — 5:00 PM
Coosa vs. Cedar Bluff — 5:00 PM
Blessed Trinity vs. Westminster — 5:00 PM
Jasper County Monticello vs. Social Circle — 5:30 PM
St. Francis vs. King’s Ridge Christian — 7:00 PM
Griffin vs. Mundy’s Mill — 7:00 PM
Peachtree Ridge vs. North Gwinnett — 7:00 PM
Mays vs. Forest Park — 7:00 PM
North Oconee vs. Eastside — 7:00 PM
Parkview vs. Norcross — 7:00 PM
East Forsyth vs. Flowery Branch — 7:00 PM
Holy Innocents Episcopal vs. Lovett — 7:00 PM
Drew vs. Martin Luther King Jr. — 7:00 PM
Meadowcreek vs. Berkmar — 7:00 PM
Rockdale County vs. Archer — 7:00 PM
Creekside vs. Pace Academy — 7:00 PM
Drew Charter vs. Columbia — 7:00 PM
Arabia Mountain vs. Decatur — 7:00 PM
Temple vs. Bremen — 7:30 PM
Darlington vs. Pepperell — 7:30 PM
Landmark Christian vs. Mount Vernon Presbyterian — 7:30 PM
Lamar County vs. Putnam County — 7:30 PM
Heritage vs. Atlanta Jewish Academy — 7:30 PM
Tri-Cities vs. Woodward Academy — 7:30 PM
Lakeview Academy vs. Athens Christian — 7:30 PM
Villa Rica vs. South Paulding — 7:30 PM
Greene County vs. Towns County — 7:30 PM
Sequoyah vs. Creekview — 7:30 PM
Roswell vs. Gainesville — 7:30 PM
River Ridge vs. Riverwood — 7:30 PM
Wilkinson County vs. Georgia Military College — 7:30 PM
New Manchester vs. Rome — 7:30 PM
Commerce vs. Rabun County — 7:30 PM
Lassiter vs. Sprayberry — 7:30 PM
Lanier vs. Milton — 7:30 PM
Langston Hughes vs. Morrow — 7:30 PM
Oglethorpe County vs. Athens Academy — 7:30 PM
North Springs vs. Lithonia — 7:30 PM
Greenville vs. Manchester — 7:30 PM
Lithia Springs vs. Kennesaw Mountain — 7:30 PM
Winder-Barrow vs. Jackson County — 7:30 PM
Loganville vs. Habersham Central — 7:30 PM
Prince Avenue Christian vs. Stephens County — 7:30 PM
Bowdon vs. Mt. Zion — 7:30 PM
Midtown vs. Jackson — 7:30 PM
Sonoraville vs. North Cobb Christian — 7:30 PM
Dutchtown vs. Lovejoy — 7:30 PM
Shiloh vs. Dunwoody — 7:30 PM
Riverwood vs. Creekview — 7:30 PM
Armuchee vs. Christian Heritage — 7:30 PM
Upson-Lee vs. Troup County — 7:30 PM
Ola vs. Woodland — 7:30 PM
Locust Grove vs. Stockbridge — 7:30 PM
Marist vs. St. Pius X Catholic — 7:30 PM
Southwest DeKalb vs. Tucker — 7:30 PM
Chattahoochee vs. Seckinger — 7:30 PM
Salem vs. Redan — 7:30 PM
Elbert County vs. Providence Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
Lakeside vs. Chamblee — 7:30 PM
Trinity Christian vs. Sandy Creek — 7:30 PM
Riverdale vs. Stephenson — 7:30 PM
Rockmart vs. North Murray — 7:30 PM
Dade County vs. Gordon Central — 7:30 PM
Walton vs. Wheeler — 7:30 PM
South Cobb vs. Paulding County — 7:30 PM
Starr’s Mill vs. Harris County — 7:30 PM
Pebblebrook vs. Osborne — 7:30 PM
Spalding vs. Mary Persons — 7:30 PM
Pickens vs. Lumpkin County — 7:30 PM
Newton vs. South Gwinnett — 7:30 PM
Stone Mountain vs. Luella — 7:30 PM
Union Grove vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
McDonough vs. Eagle’s Landing — 7:30 PM
North Paulding vs. Marietta — 7:30 PM
Northview vs. Druid Hills — 7:30 PM
Lambert vs. North Forsyth — 7:30 PM
Johnson vs. North Hall — 7:30 PM
Union County vs. Murray County — 7:30 PM
Morgan County vs. Westside — 7:30 PM
South Atlanta vs. Miller Grove — 7:30 PM
Jefferson vs. Oconee County — 7:30 PM
Harrison vs. Hillgrove — 7:30 PM
Heritage vs. Grovetown — 7:30 PM
South Forsyth vs. Forsyth Central — 7:30 PM
Etowah vs. Cherokee — 7:30 PM
LaFayette vs. Gilmer — 7:30 PM
East Coweta vs. Douglas County — 7:30 PM
Whitewater vs. Fayette County — 7:30 PM
Monroe Area vs. East Hall — 7:30 PM
Douglass vs. North Clayton — 7:30 PM
West Forsyth vs. Denmark — 7:30 PM
Mill Creek vs. Dacula — 7:30 PM
Mountain View vs. Collins Hill — 7:30 PM
Gordon Lee vs. Chattooga — 7:30 PM
Chapel Hill vs. Carrollton — 7:30 PM
McEachern vs. Campbell — 7:30 PM
Central Gwinnett vs. Buford — 7:30 PM
North Atlanta vs. Alpharetta — 7:30 PM
Rutland vs. Jackson — 7:30 PM
Therrell vs. Hapeville Charter — 7:30 PM
Dawson County vs. Greater Atlanta Christian — 7:30 PM
Hebron Christian Academy vs. Franklin County — 7:30 PM
Chestatee vs. White County — 7:30 PM
Cherokee Bluff vs. West Hall — 7:30 PM
Hart County vs. East Jackson — 7:30 PM
Fulton Science Academy vs. Cross Keys — 7:30 PM
Mt. Zion vs. Cedar Grove — 7:30 PM
Central vs. Jonesboro — 7:30 PM
Clarkston vs. Centennial — 7:30 PM
Cedartown vs. Hiram — 7:30 PM
Walnut Grove vs. Cedar Shoals — 7:30 PM
Banneker vs. McIntosh — 7:30 PM
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate vs. Carver — 7:30 PM
Calhoun vs. Heritage — 7:30 PM
Cartersville vs. Cass — 7:30 PM
Kell vs. Cambridge — 7:30 PM
Callaway vs. Pike County — 7:30 PM
Baldwin vs. Hephzibah — 7:30 PM
Clarke Central vs. Apalachee — 7:30 PM
Alexander vs. East Paulding — 7:30 PM
Woodland vs. Allatoona — 7:30 PM
Adairsville vs. Ringgold — 7:30 PM
Ranburne vs. Vincent — 8:30 PM
