Atlanta Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025
There are 128 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area from Thursday, October 2, to Friday, October 3, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 15 McEachern taking on an undefeated Harrison on Friday night at 7:30 PM. Meanwhile, No. 10 North Gwinnett travels to face off against Peachtree Ridge in what could be a interesting matchup.
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are seven games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Thursday, October 2, kicking off with Miller Grove taking on Redan on 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Miller Grove (5-1) vs Redan (2-4) - 6:00 PM
Southwest DeKalb (4-2) vs Lithonia (5-0) - 6:00 PM
Westside (1-5) vs Callaway (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Zion (3-3) vs Stone Mountain (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Douglass (3-2) vs Riverdale (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Mundy's Mill (0-6) vs Northside (1-4) - 7:30 PM
MLK Jr (5-1) vs Midtown (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 121 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 5 Milton taking on Lanier at 7:30 PM. Follow the game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Hapeville Charter (1-4) vs Holy Innocents Episcopal (5-1) - 4:30 PM
BEST Academy (1-5) vs Landmark Christian (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Monroe Area (5-1) vs Jefferson (5-1) - 7:00 PM
South Atlanta (2-4) vs Columbia (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Carver (6-0) vs KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Parkview (2-4) vs Norcross (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Chamblee (1-5) vs Lakeside (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Druid Hills (2-4) vs Tucker (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Madison County (3-2) vs Cedar Shoals (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Kell (4-2) vs Blessed Trinity (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Putnam County (3-3) vs Utopian Academy for the Arts (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Wesleyan (4-1) vs Mount Vernon Presbyterian (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Towers (3-2) vs Lamar County (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Jasper County Monticello (6-0) vs McNair (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Heard County (5-0) vs Temple (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Commerce (0-6) vs Rabun County (6-0) - 7:30 PM
Fannin County (3-2-1) vs Chattooga (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Haralson County (4-2) vs Model (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Pepperell (4-2) vs Bremen (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Mount Pisgah Christian (0-5) vs King's Ridge Christian (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Mount Paran Christian (3-3) vs Walker (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Anderson (1-2) vs Towns County (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Banks County (0-5) vs Athens Academy (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Gordon Central (5-1) vs Christian Heritage (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Armuchee (0-4) vs Coosa (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Trion (3-3) vs Mt. Zion (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Tri-Cities (1-5) vs Woodward Academy (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Villa Rica (3-3) vs Rome (3-2) - 7:30 PM
River Ridge (5-1) vs Riverwood (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Spalding (1-5) vs Sandy Creek (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Upson-Lee (4-2) vs Troup County (5-0) - 7:30 PM
LaGrange (5-1) vs Whitewater (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Trinity Christian (2-4) vs Mary Persons (3-2) - 7:30 PM
East Hall (2-4) vs Oconee County (4-2) - 7:30 PM
West Hall (1-4) vs Cherokee Bluff (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Dawson County (1-4) vs Johnson (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Gilmer (3-2) vs Heritage (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Ridgeland (2-4) vs Calhoun (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Woodstock (4-2) vs Pope (0-6) - 7:30 PM
South Paulding (2-3) vs New Manchester (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Morrow (1-5) vs Northgate (6-0) - 7:30 PM
Greene County (0-5) vs Warren County (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Georgia Military College (2-4) vs Glascock County (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Loganville (0-6) vs Winder-Barrow (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Lassiter (4-2) vs Sequoyah (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Lanier (4-2) vs Milton (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Ola (5-1) vs Stockbridge (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Bowdon (3-2) vs Manchester (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Langston Hughes (6-0) vs McIntosh (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Roswell (4-1) vs Johns Creek (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Ringgold (4-2) vs Union County (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Stephens County (3-3) vs Prince Avenue Christian (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Sonoraville (4-2) vs North Murray (5-0) - 7:30 PM
North Cobb Christian (3-2) vs Murray County (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Morgan County (6-0) vs Rutland (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Therrell (1-5) vs Lovett (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Pike County (3-3) vs Jackson (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Hart County (2-4) vs Hebron Christian Academy (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Franklin County (5-1) vs East Jackson (5-1) - 7:30 PM
North Springs (1-5) vs Marist (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Madison County (3-2) vs North Oconee (6-0) - 7:30 PM
Woodland (3-3) vs Locust Grove (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Osborne (1-4) vs Pebblebrook (1-4) - 7:30 PM
North Gwinnett (5-1) vs Peachtree Ridge (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Gainesville (5-1) vs Seckinger (3-3) - 7:30 PM
East Paulding (2-3) vs Lithia Springs (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Newnan (4-2) vs Dutchtown (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Marietta (2-4) vs Walton (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Shiloh (2-4) vs Decatur (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Sprayberry (5-1) vs Creekview (3-3) - 7:30 PM
North Atlanta (4-2) vs Lambert (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Hillgrove (5-0) vs Paulding County (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Habersham Central (4-2) vs Clarke Central (2-4) - 7:30 PM
McEachern (5-0) vs Harrison (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Newton (3-3) vs Grovetown (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Grayson (6-0) vs Heritage (0-4) - 7:30 PM
West Forsyth (4-1) vs Forsyth Central (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Etowah (3-3) vs North Paulding (4-2) - 7:30 PM
East Coweta (1-5) vs Douglas County (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Mountain View (0-6) vs Discovery (0-5) - 7:30 PM
North Forsyth (3-2) vs Denmark (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Mill Creek (4-2) vs Dacula (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Mays (2-4) vs Jackson (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Wheeler (1-5) vs Cherokee (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Cedar Grove (3-3) vs Stephenson (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Hampton (4-2) vs Union Grove (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Luella (3-2) vs North Clayton (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Griffin (3-2) vs Harris County (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Eastside (3-3) vs Walnut Grove (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Academy of Richmond County (2-4) vs Baldwin County (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Eagle's Landing (3-3) vs Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Forest Park (1-4) vs Drew (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Cross Keys (0-5) vs Creekside Christian Academy (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Pace Academy (2-4) vs Creekside (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Clarkston (0-5) vs St. Pius X Catholic (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Hiram (2-4) vs Cedartown (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Campbell (3-2) vs South Cobb (2-3) - 7:30 PM
East Forsyth (3-3) vs Cedar Shoals (0-6) - 7:30 PM
Cartersville (6-0) vs Cass (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Buford (5-0) vs Collins Hill (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Brookwood (4-2) vs Meadowcreek (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Cambridge (5-1) vs Westminster (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Berkmar (0-5) vs Duluth (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Lovejoy (6-0) vs Banneker (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Archer (2-3) vs Rockdale County (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Dunwoody (3-3) vs Arabia Mountain (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Alpharetta (1-5) vs South Forsyth (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Apalachee (2-5) vs Jackson County (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Woodland (0-5) vs Allatoona (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Alexander (1-5) vs Kennesaw Mountain (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Cherokee (2-4) vs Hayesville (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Carrollton (6-0) vs Westlake (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Bullock County (5-0) vs Handley (5-1) - 8:00 PM
Piedmont (5-0) vs Locust Fork (1-4) - 8:00 PM
Ashville (4-1) vs White Plains (2-3) - 8:00 PM
Glenwood (4-2) vs Randolph County (4-1) - 8:00 PM
Horseshoe Bend (0-5) vs Ranburne (2-4) - 8:00 PM
Fayetteville (3-2) vs Donoho (0-5) - 8:00 PM
Talladega (1-4) vs Munford (0-5) - 8:00 PM
Cleburne County (2-3) vs Tallassee (2-3) - 8:00 PM
Wadley (5-0) vs Woodland (2-3) - 10:00 PM
