Atlanta Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025
There are 132 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area from Thursday, October 30, to Friday, October 31, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 9 Douglas County traveling to take on No. 4 Carrollton in a face-off of two top ten teams. Meanwhile, No. 10 Roswell hosts No. 12 Milton in what should be an exciting game.
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 20 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Thursday, October 30, highlighted by No. 13 North Gwinnett taking on Duluth. You can follow every game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Luella (4-5) vs Cedar Grove (4-5) - 6:00 PM
Riverdale (0-9) vs Stone Mountain (1-8) - 6:00 PM
Forest Park (2-6) vs MLK Jr (7-2) - 6:00 PM
Fannin County (4-4-1) vs Gordon Lee (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Upson-Lee (5-4) vs LaGrange (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Lovett (4-5) vs Washington (2-7) - 7:00 PM
Jonesboro (5-4) vs Starr's Mill (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Towers (4-4) vs Social Circle (5-4) - 7:30 PM
Rock Springs Christian Academy (1-0) vs Towns County (6-3) - 7:30 PM
Therrell (1-8) vs Hapeville Charter (5-4) - 7:30 PM
North Cobb (6-3) vs Wheeler (3-6) - 7:30 PM
Duluth (4-5) vs North Gwinnett (8-1) - 7:30 PM
Pace Academy (3-6) vs Jackson (6-3) - 7:30 PM
Harris County (4-6) vs Starr's Mill (4-3) - 7:30 PM
North Clayton (7-2) vs Mt. Zion (4-5) - 7:30 PM
Clarkston (0-9) vs Lithonia (7-2) - 7:30 PM
Hokes Bluff (4-5) vs Randolph County (7-2) - 8:00 PM
Donoho (0-8) vs Cedar Bluff (2-7) - 8:00 PM
Alexandria (8-1) vs Munford (1-8) - 8:00 PM
White Plains (3-6) vs Cleburne County (3-6) - 8:00 PM
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 104 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 5 Langston Hughes taking on Lovejoy. Follow the game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
West Hall (1-7) vs Monroe Area (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Georgia Military College (4-5) vs Johnson County (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (6-3) vs Murray County (2-7) - 7:00 PM
Salem (3-5) vs Columbia (3-6) - 7:00 PM
North Forsyth (5-4) vs Forsyth Central (1-8) - 7:00 PM
Etowah (3-7) vs North Cobb (6-3) - 7:00 PM
Douglass (7-2) vs Stephenson (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Druid Hills (4-5) vs Southwest DeKalb (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Peachtree Ridge (6-3) vs Berkmar (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Arabia Mountain (3-6) vs Chamblee (3-6) - 7:00 PM
Cedar Shoals (0-9) vs Flowery Branch (6-3) - 7:00 PM
Andrews (1-8) vs Hayesville (5-4) - 7:30 PM
Model (1-8) vs Temple (5-4) - 7:30 PM
McNair (2-7) vs Utopian Academy for the Arts (2-7) - 7:30 PM
Lamar County (9-0) vs Jasper County Monticello (9-0) - 7:30 PM
Pepperell (7-2) vs Heard County (9-0) - 7:30 PM
Dade County (1-6-1) vs Gordon Central (6-2) - 7:30 PM
Rabun County (7-2) vs Elbert County (3-5) - 7:30 PM
Providence Christian Academy (2-4) vs Commerce (1-8) - 7:30 PM
Chattooga (3-5) vs Coosa (2-6) - 7:30 PM
Bremen (4-5) vs Darlington (3-6) - 7:30 PM
Oglethorpe County (4-4) vs Banks County (0-9) - 7:30 PM
Armuchee (0-8) vs Christian Heritage (5-4) - 7:30 PM
Sprayberry (8-1) vs Woodstock (6-3) - 7:30 PM
Sandy Creek (9-0) vs Troup County (9-0) - 7:30 PM
Whitewater (3-6) vs Mary Persons (5-4) - 7:30 PM
Trinity Christian (3-6) vs Fayette County (0-9) - 7:30 PM
Oconee County (6-3) vs Jefferson (8-1) - 7:30 PM
Cherokee Bluff (5-4) vs East Hall (3-6) - 7:30 PM
Chestatee (3-6) vs Greater Atlanta Christian (7-2) - 7:30 PM
North Hall (9-0) vs Dawson County (4-5) - 7:30 PM
Johnson (0-8) vs White County (2-7) - 7:30 PM
Pickens (7-2) vs Lumpkin County (5-4) - 7:30 PM
Gilmer (5-4) vs Ridgeland (2-7) - 7:30 PM
LaFayette (4-5) vs Calhoun (7-2) - 7:30 PM
Riverwood (1-8) vs Pope (0-9) - 7:30 PM
Milton (7-2) vs Roswell (8-1) - 7:30 PM
Greenville (2-6) vs Manchester (3-5) - 7:30 PM
Lincoln County (8-0) vs Greene County (1-7) - 7:30 PM
Newnan (7-2) vs McIntosh (2-7) - 7:30 PM
Stockbridge (7-2) vs Woodland (3-6) - 7:30 PM
New Manchester (7-1) vs Lithia Springs (2-7) - 7:30 PM
River Ridge (6-3) vs Lassiter (5-4) - 7:30 PM
Seckinger (5-4) vs Lanier (5-4) - 7:30 PM
Bowdon (6-2) vs Trion (4-5) - 7:30 PM
Langston Hughes (9-0) vs Lovejoy (8-1) - 7:30 PM
Northview (1-8) vs North Springs (1-8) - 7:30 PM
Walnut Grove (5-4) vs North Oconee (9-0) - 7:30 PM
Lakeside (3-6) vs Woodward Academy (7-2) - 7:30 PM
Kennesaw Mountain (2-7) vs Rome (7-2) - 7:30 PM
Redan (3-6) vs South Atlanta (3-6) - 7:30 PM
Rutland (0-8) vs Pike County (3-6) - 7:30 PM
North Murray (9-0) vs Rockmart (8-1) - 7:30 PM
Union County (3-6) vs North Cobb Christian (4-5) - 7:30 PM
Jackson (3-6) vs Westside (3-6) - 7:30 PM
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (5-4) vs Holy Innocents Episcopal (6-3) - 7:30 PM
Hebron Christian Academy (7-1) vs Prince Avenue Christian (7-2) - 7:30 PM
Hart County (3-6) vs Franklin County (6-3) - 7:30 PM
East Jackson (5-4) vs Stephens County (4-5) - 7:30 PM
Ola (7-2) vs McDonough (3-6) - 7:30 PM
Marist (8-1) vs Tucker (6-3) - 7:30 PM
West Forsyth (7-2) vs Alpharetta (2-7) - 7:30 PM
Habersham Central (7-2) vs Jackson County (8-1) - 7:30 PM
South Gwinnett (5-4) vs Newton (6-3) - 7:30 PM
Callaway (7-2) vs Morgan County (9-0) - 7:30 PM
Meadowcreek (1-7) vs Parkview (3-6) - 7:30 PM
McEachern (9-0) vs Osborne (1-8) - 7:30 PM
East Paulding (6-3) vs Villa Rica (4-5) - 7:30 PM
Northgate (7-2) vs Dutchtown (3-6) - 7:30 PM
North Paulding (7-2) vs Marietta (5-4) - 7:30 PM
Shiloh (5-4) vs Dunwoody (5-4) - 7:30 PM
Tri-Cities (1-8) vs Decatur (3-6) - 7:30 PM
Lambert (5-4) vs South Forsyth (2-7) - 7:30 PM
Sequoyah (8-1) vs Creekview (5-4) - 7:30 PM
Hillgrove (7-2) vs South Cobb (2-7) - 7:30 PM
Winder-Barrow (4-5) vs Clarke Central (4-5) - 7:30 PM
Johns Creek (0-9) vs Chattahoochee (1-8) - 7:30 PM
Paulding County (4-5) vs Harrison (8-1) - 7:30 PM
Heritage (0-8) vs Grovetown (3-6) - 7:30 PM
North Atlanta (5-4) vs Denmark (6-3) - 7:30 PM
Locust Grove (8-1) vs Jones County (7-2) - 7:30 PM
Discovery (0-8) vs Collins Hill (5-4) - 7:30 PM
Mundy's Mill (0-9) vs Griffin (6-3) - 7:30 PM
Howard (2-7) vs Baldwin County (3-6) - 7:30 PM
Heritage (6-3) vs Adairsville (4-5) - 7:30 PM
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (1-7) vs Hampton (6-3) - 7:30 PM
Mays (4-5) vs Drew (1-8) - 7:30 PM
Dalton (2-7) vs Woodland (2-7) - 7:30 PM
Midtown (3-6) vs Creekside (9-0) - 7:30 PM
Chapel Hill (1-8) vs East Coweta (2-7) - 7:30 PM
Northside (2-7) vs Central (8-0) - 7:30 PM
Central Gwinnett (4-4) vs Dacula (4-5) - 7:30 PM
Westminster (2-7) vs Centennial (5-4) - 7:30 PM
Douglas County (7-2) vs Carrollton (9-0) - 7:30 PM
Pebblebrook (3-6) vs Campbell (5-4) - 7:30 PM
Mill Creek (7-2) vs Buford (9-0) - 7:30 PM
Norcross (6-3) vs Brookwood (7-2) - 7:30 PM
Blessed Trinity (6-3) vs Cambridge (7-2) - 7:30 PM
Morrow (1-8) vs Banneker (2-7) - 7:30 PM
Alexander (2-7) vs South Paulding (3-6) - 7:30 PM
Alcovy (1-8) vs Loganville (0-9) - 7:30 PM
Glencoe (7-2) vs Piedmont (9-0) - 8:00 PM
Spring Garden (6-3) vs Ranburne (3-6) - 8:00 PM
Horseshoe Bend (0-9) vs Woodland (3-6) - 10:00 PM
