Atlanta Falcons honor Apalachee High shooting victims
The National Football League (NFL) kicked off the 2024 season’s Sunday slate of games and the Atlanta Falcons used the pregame as an opportunity to honor Apalachee High School.
Atlanta honored the Wildcats by wearing Apalachee t-shirts in pregame warmups to honor those killed in last week's shooting.
Tragedy struck Apalachee last week when a fatal shooting of four people at the Georgia high school occurred in Winder, Georgia.
Among the four dead was Richard Aspinwall, who served as a math teacher and defensive coordinator, at Apalachee High School. Colt Gray, a14-year old Apalachee student and his father, Colin Gray, 54, are both in custody and have been charged in connection with the murders which occurred during an assault which also injured nine individuals.
Aspinwall was hired at Apalachee in 2023 as the school’s defensive coordinator after previously coaching football at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia. According to numerous reports, Aspinwall was killed in the doorway of his classroom while trying to guide students from the hallway to safety.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made a $10,000 contribution to Aspinwall's GoFundMe page. Aspinwall is survived by his wife and two young daughters.
An NFL spokesman issued a statement expressing the league’s condolences and praising Aspinwall for his dedication to his students, players, and family.
"The NFL family is thinking of all the victims and the entire community during this unimaginable tragedy. As a husband, father, teacher, and coach, Coach A represented the best of America as a role model throughout his life, including his very last moment protecting others."
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega