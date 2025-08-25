Banks County Parts Ways with Head Coach after 2025 Opener
Fridays in Georgia high school football are normally about wins and losses on the field. That was not the case for Banks County High last weekend. In what is believed to be the first coaching change during the 2025 season, Banks County let go of head coach Todd WInter just one game into his second season at the Homer school in northeast Georgia during their bye week.
The Leopards (8-A Division 1) lost their home opener exactly one week before the dismissal to East Hall 42-21. In early August, Banks County split a jamboree with Bulloch Academy (21-0) and George Walton Academy (0-10). Winter's squad went 2-8 in his only full season. Before Banks County, Winters had a successful run at Holy Innocents in Atlanta from 2017 to 2023. His Bears teams won region titles in 2019, 2021, and 2022. He also coached a region champion at Pinecrest Academy in 2015.
Communication from Banks County Schools
The Banks County School system released a brief and somewhat vague statement on Friday, penned by Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins.
"Banks County School System has made the decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football program. We are appreciative of the time and commitment Coach Todd Winter has given to our student-athletes.
We are excited to announce that Coach Mark Hollars will serve as the new head football coach at Banks County High School. Coach Hollars is committed to building a strong, unified program that reflects the values of teamwork, discipline, and pride in being a Leopard.
We look forward to the future of Banks County football under his leadership and are confident this new chapter will bring fresh energy and focus to our program. "
Upon his hiring, the Banks County school system was hopeful the hiring would lead to wins, "Winter's leadership is grounded in his proven track record of building winning teams and a culture of success and discipline. He understands that time, hard work, building trust, and becoming selfless players are what it will take to make the program a contender for a regional championship."
Mark Hollars Takes the Helm
Mark Hollars was already on staff as the offensive coordinator, and, like Winter brought a winning record to Homer. Hollars has a career record of 61-41. He spent the last four years at Bank's rival, Commerce, winning a region championship in 2023. The Tigers were 31-16 during his tenure. Before Commerce, he was the head Coach at North Cobb Christian. Hollars was relieved of his coaching duties at Commerce last December. He told AccessWDUN at the time the school wanted a "different direction. Banks County hosts Commerce on October 24.
The Future at Banks County
Expectations and excitement appear to be rising at Banks County after a history of frustration. The Leopards have never won a region championship, according to records at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association website. In 2023, the school opened a brand-new wellness center with new locker rooms, weight rooms, and offices. In February, the field was dedicated to boosters Mike and Jill White. Leopard Stadium will now honor former coach and educator Bobby Morris. This summer, new turf was installed on the field. Banks County plays at Franklin County, Friday, August 29.