Benedictine vs. Colquitt County: Live score updates for top-25 Georgia high school football matchup (8/15/2025)

Get live game updates for this top-25 Georgia high school football showdown

Bill Kemp

Benedictine players charge onto the field during their homecoming game against Ware County on Friday October 11, 2024 at Memorial Stadium.
Benedictine players charge onto the field during their homecoming game against Ware County on Friday October 11, 2024 at Memorial Stadium. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Georgia high school football season is underway, and the No. 24 Benedictine Cadets play the No. 18 Colquitt County Packers in a top-25 matchup at Colquitt County High School.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Players To Watch

Benedictine

LaDamion Guyton, Jr., DL — 5-star committed to Texas Tech
Bubba Frazier, Sr., WR — 4-star committed to Notre Dame
Kameron Cody, Sr., DL — 4-star committed to Clemson
Micah Williams, Sr., DB — 3-star committed to Appalachian State
Stephen Cannon, Sr., QB — 3-star committed to Texas Tech

Colquitt County

Jae Lamar, Sr., RB — 4-star committed to Georgia

Pick The Winner

Let us know who you think will win the game with our Pick 'Em.

Updates will be here.

Refresh for the latest update.

First Quarter Updates

Second Quarter Updates

Third Quarter Updates

Fourth Quarter Updates

