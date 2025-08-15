Benedictine vs. Colquitt County: Live score updates for top-25 Georgia high school football matchup (8/15/2025)
Get live game updates for this top-25 Georgia high school football showdown
The 2025 Georgia high school football season is underway, and the No. 24 Benedictine Cadets play the No. 18 Colquitt County Packers in a top-25 matchup at Colquitt County High School.
The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Players To Watch
Benedictine
LaDamion Guyton, Jr., DL — 5-star committed to Texas Tech
Bubba Frazier, Sr., WR — 4-star committed to Notre Dame
Kameron Cody, Sr., DL — 4-star committed to Clemson
Micah Williams, Sr., DB — 3-star committed to Appalachian State
Stephen Cannon, Sr., QB — 3-star committed to Texas Tech
Colquitt County
Jae Lamar, Sr., RB — 4-star committed to Georgia
Pick The Winner
Let us know who you think will win the game with our Pick 'Em.
Updates will be here.
Refresh for the latest update.
First Quarter Updates
Second Quarter Updates
Third Quarter Updates
Fourth Quarter Updates
