Buford vs. Carrollton football: Live score, updates from Georgia high school football 6A semifinal (12/6/2024)
The Buford Wolves and the Carrollton Trojans square off for a berth in the Georgia 6A championship game
The Buford Wolves (12-1) face the Carrollton Trojans (13-0) in a Georgia 6A high school football state semifinal showdown Friday at Buford High School.
The winner will advance to face the winner of the Grayson/Douglas County semifinal for the state championship.
Georgia high school football playoff brackets
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, and High School on SI will have live updates from the game right here.
You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.
Buford vs. Carrollton live updates
(Game updates will appear here.)
