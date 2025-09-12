Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - September 12, 2025
There are 161 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, September 12, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include four of Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 2 Buford takes on No. 9 Douglas County in a top-ten matchup. Meanwhile, the No. 4 team in the state, Milton hosts No. 15 Blessed Trinity.
Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 12
With 18 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the fifth week of action.
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 25 games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 7 Carrollton taking on No. 10 Gainesville at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 35 games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 4 Milton taking on No. 15 Blessed Trinity. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 31 games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 8 North Oconee taking on Jefferson. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 32 games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, September 12, kicking off with Walnut Grove taking on Monroe Area at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 28 games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, September 12, the night begins with KIPP Atlanta Collegiate and Washington facing off at 5:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 21 games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, September 12, the night begins with Greenville taking on Mt. Bethel Christian at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 36 games across Class 1A DII on Friday, September 12, beginning with Wilkinson County taking on Academy for Classical Education at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.
