Buford vs Roswell: Live score updates of top 25 Georgia high school football matchup — September 5, 2025
The No. 18 Roswell Hornets (2-0) play the No. 2 Buford Wolves (2-0) in a top-25 Georgia high school football matchup on Friday at Phillip Beard Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Top Players to Watch
Buford
- Bryce Perry-Wright, Sr., DL — 5-star committed to Texas A&M
- Dre Quinn, Sr., DL — 3-star committed to Clemson
- Dayton Raiola, Sr., QB — 3-star committed to Nebraska
Roswell
- Balint Vorosmarty, Sr., K — 3-star committed to Georgia State
Live updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
