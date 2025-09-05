High School

Buford vs Roswell: Live score updates of top 25 Georgia high school football matchup — September 5, 2025

Get game updates from the showdown between the Hornets and the Wolves

Jack Butler

Benedictine's LaDamion Guyton zeros in on Buford's Dylan McCoy during Benedictine's home opener on Friday, August 22, 2025 at Memorial Stadium.
Benedictine's LaDamion Guyton zeros in on Buford's Dylan McCoy during Benedictine's home opener on Friday, August 22, 2025 at Memorial Stadium. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 18 Roswell Hornets (2-0) play the No. 2 Buford Wolves (2-0) in a top-25 Georgia high school football matchup on Friday at Phillip Beard Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Top Players to Watch

Buford

  • Bryce Perry-Wright, Sr., DL — 5-star committed to Texas A&M
  • Dre Quinn, Sr., DL — 3-star committed to Clemson
  • Dayton Raiola, Sr., QB — 3-star committed to Nebraska

Roswell

  • Balint Vorosmarty, Sr., K — 3-star committed to Georgia State

Pick 'EM

Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and let us know who you think will win.

Buford vs Roswell: Live score updates of top 25 Georgia high school football matchup — September 5, 2025

Live updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Georgia