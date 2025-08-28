Carrollton, Rome: Two of Georgia's Richest High School Football Programs Look Battle It Out
Rome and Carrollton go way back through the years when Rome was West and East Rome and Carrollton of course was still Carrollton.
Before the Merger Both East and West Rome Were State Powers
West Rome and Carrollton ended their rival series tied, 19 win apiece, once East and West Rome High merged into Rome High School 1992. West Rome won 5 state titles, one in 1965 and four straight from 1982-85, making West Rome the first team in the state of Georgia to ever win four in a row. West Rome also added a national title in 1985. East Rome won back-to-back state titles in 1977-78.
Carrollton Has Dominated the Series Recently
After that, Rome and Carrollton didn't meet for a long time. A few years ago, Rome won three games in a row against Carrollton, when the pair spent time in the same region. During that time, Rome also won back-to-back state titles (2016-17). Since then Carrollton has had the upper hand in the series.
In 2021, Rome defeated Carrollton at Historic Barron Stadium in Rome, but Carrollton has had the upper hand ever since. Though Carrollton and Rome aren't in the same region or class, the rival still remains, and they always see each other early on the non-region schedule. Carrollton is one of the top teams in class 6A and Rome is in a few top 10 list in 5A. Both teams look to be very talented early in the season.
Carrollton Also Has a State Championship History
Carrollton has a tremendous history as well. The Trojans have won state titles in 1956 (co-champions), 1961, 1964, 1971, 1972, 1974 and 1998. Carrollton most recently played for state titles in 2022 and 2024. This year, despite not having Julian Lewis, the Trojans haven't lost any steps with freshman quarterback Christian Cypher stepping up big in the first two weeks. Cypher holds several D1 offers already. They also have an outstanding quarterback in Mason Holtzclaw who also holds some big offers.
Big Time Recruits Reside on Both Rosters
Both teams carry big time rosters with next level players on both sides and just to name a couple of many on each team, Carrollton has Georgia commit wide out Ryan Mosley and UNLV commit Peyton Zachary out wide. Rome has a pair of Georgia Tech commits out wide with 6'4 Darnell Collins and 6'3 Jeremy Winston.
This game is always a very physical one and the crowds always create for a great atmosphere.
When you think of Rome and Carrollton, you think about two of the greatest programs in state history. You think of two of the most physical and fast teams around and certainly some of the most well-coached teams in Georgia. This matchup shall be an interesting one and if anyone has an idea of the history of this game, you'll know this is a spectacular event to be at on Friday night.
The Rome Wolves are looking to bounce back at home in a big-time game Friday night, and the Carrollton Trojans are looking to continue their dominance of the first two weeks.
Both teams are led by the two highest paid head coaches in Georgia in Rome's John Ried and Carrollton's Joey King. Both Ried and King have multiple state titles under their belt and look to be on the quest for another in 2025 in their respective classes.
This shall be a wonderful matchup on Friday night in Georgia under the lights. Typically, this is one of the top games in the Nation and in the State of Georgia. If you ask Wolves and Trojan fans, this is the top game in Georgia this week. Get your popcorn ready!
Kick off will be at 7:30pm in Rome at Historic Barron Stadium.