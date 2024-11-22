Carrollton vs. Valdosta: Live score, updates from Georgia high school football playoffs
If you like dynamic quarterbacks, Carrollton vs. Valdosta in the Georgia high school football playoffs Friday night is the game for you.
Carrollton boasts five-star QB Julian Lewis, who made headlines this week when he flipped from the USC Trojans to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Valdosta counters with QB Todd Robinson, an athlete who's committed to the Georgia Bulldogs as a running back or defensive back.
Valdosta and Carrollton have won a combined 32 state championships since 1940.
Keep up with the Carrollton vs. Valdosta game with our live updates below. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, November 22, at Carrollton High School.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network.
Carrollton vs. Valdosta Live Updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports