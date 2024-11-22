Georgia (GHSA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, second-round matchups, game times
The Georgia high school football playoffs continue this week with GHSA second round action kicking off on Friday night.
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Georgia (GHSA) football playoffs.
Georgia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Georgia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus Second-round matchups:
Class AAAAAA
Second-round matchups
Collins Hill vs. Colquitt County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Norcross vs. Grayson
Douglas County vs. North Cobb
7:00 p.m. Friday
West Forsyth vs. Archer
7:00 p.m. Friday
Hillgrove vs. Peachtree Ridge
7:00 p.m. Friday
Valdosta vs. Carrollton
7:00 p.m. Friday
Newton vs. North Gwinnett
7:00 p.m. Friday
Lowndes vs. Buford
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AAAAAA high school football bracket
Class AAAAA
Second-round matchups
Coffee vs. Brunswick
7:00 p.m. Friday
Sequoyah vs. Woodward Academy
7:00 p.m. Friday
Thomas County Central vs. Rome
7:00 p.m. Friday
Roswell vs. Langston Hughes
7:00 p.m. Friday
Newnan vs. Sprayberry
7:00 p.m. Friday
East Paulding vs. Lee County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Dutchtown vs. Milton
7:00 p.m. Friday
Lakeside vs. Houston County
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AAAAA high school football bracket
Class AAAA
Second-round matchups
Eastside vs. Perry
7:00 p.m. Friday
Kell vs. Creekside
7:00 p.m. Friday
Jones County vs. Marist
7:00 p.m. Friday
Cambridge vs. Central
7:00 p.m. Friday
Jonesboro vs. Blessed Trinity
7:00 p.m. Friday
Benedictine vs. Ola
7:00 p.m. Friday
Starr's Mill vs. Cartersville
7:00 p.m. Friday
Ware County vs. North Oconee
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AAAA high school football bracket
Class AAA
Second-round matchups
Jefferson vs. Oconee County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Luella vs. Cherokee Bluff
7:00 p.m. Friday
North Hall vs. Upson-Lee
7:00 p.m. Friday
LaGrange vs. Sandy Creek
7:00 p.m. Friday
Peach County vs. Baldwin
7:00 p.m. Friday
Douglass vs. Calhoun
7:00 p.m. Friday
Stephenson vs. Jenkins
7:00 p.m. Friday
Southeast Bulloch vs. Harlem
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AAA high school football bracket
Class AA
Second-round matchups
Rockmart vs. Westside
7:00 p.m. Friday
Sumter County vs. Morgan County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Hapeville Charter vs. Thomson
7:00 p.m. Friday
Laney vs. Burke County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Callaway vs. Stephens County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Carver vs. Appling County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Columbia vs. Pierce County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Ringgold vs. Carver
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class AA high school football bracket
Class A Division 1
Second-round matchups
Fannin County vs. Jeff Davis
7:00 p.m. Friday
Lamar County vs. Northeast
7:00 p.m. Friday
Bleckley County vs. Fitzgerald
7:00 p.m. Friday
Dodge County vs. Worth County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Heard County vs. Elbert County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Commerce vs. Toombs County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Thomasville vs. Temple
7:00 p.m. Friday
Jasper County Monticello vs. Dublin
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class A Division I high school football bracket
Class A Division II
Second-round matchups
Irwin County vs. Early County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Trion vs. Telfair County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Clinch County vs. Johnson County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Bowdon vs. Metter
7:00 p.m. Friday
Jenkins County vs. Macon County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Miller County vs. Brooks County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Wilcox County vs. Manchester
7:00 p.m. Friday
Mitchell County vs. Lincoln County
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class A Division II high school football bracket
Private
Second-round matchups
Savannah Christian vs. Savannah County Day
7:00 p.m. Friday
Whitefield Academy vs. North Cobb Christian
7:00 p.m. Friday
Prince Avenue Christian vs. Calvary Day
7:00 p.m. Friday
Athens Academy vs. Aquinas
7:00 p.m. Friday
Lovett vs. Hebron Christian Academy
7:00 p.m. Friday
Christian Heritage vs. Wesleyan
7:00 p.m. Friday
King's Ridge Christian vs. Fellowship Christian
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 GHSA Class Private high school football bracket
