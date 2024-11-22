High School

Georgia (GHSA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, second-round matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Georgia high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the GHSA second round

Sam Brown

Carver-Atlanta running back Nyzian Scott was flagged for a penalty for this hurdle in a Georgia high school football game against Hapville Charter.
Carver-Atlanta running back Nyzian Scott was flagged for a penalty for this hurdle in a Georgia high school football game against Hapville Charter. / GPB Sports

The Georgia high school football playoffs continue this week with GHSA second round action kicking off on Friday night.

>>Georgia high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Georgia (GHSA) football playoffs.

Georgia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Georgia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus Second-round matchups:

Class AAAAAA 

Second-round matchups

Collins Hill vs. Colquitt County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Norcross vs. Grayson

Douglas County vs. North Cobb

7:00 p.m. Friday

West Forsyth vs. Archer

7:00 p.m. Friday

Hillgrove vs. Peachtree Ridge

7:00 p.m. Friday

Valdosta vs. Carrollton

7:00 p.m. Friday

Newton vs. North Gwinnett

7:00 p.m. Friday

Lowndes vs. Buford

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AAAAAA high school football bracket

Class AAAAA

Second-round matchups

Coffee vs. Brunswick

7:00 p.m. Friday

Sequoyah vs. Woodward Academy

7:00 p.m. Friday

Thomas County Central vs. Rome

7:00 p.m. Friday

Roswell vs. Langston Hughes

7:00 p.m. Friday

Newnan vs. Sprayberry

7:00 p.m. Friday

East Paulding vs. Lee County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Dutchtown vs. Milton

7:00 p.m. Friday

Lakeside vs. Houston County

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AAAAA high school football bracket

Class AAAA 

Second-round matchups

Eastside vs. Perry

7:00 p.m. Friday

Kell vs. Creekside

7:00 p.m. Friday

Jones County vs. Marist

7:00 p.m. Friday

Cambridge vs. Central

7:00 p.m. Friday

Jonesboro vs. Blessed Trinity

7:00 p.m. Friday

Benedictine vs. Ola

7:00 p.m. Friday

Starr's Mill vs. Cartersville

7:00 p.m. Friday

Ware County vs. North Oconee

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AAAA high school football bracket

Class AAA 

Second-round matchups

Jefferson vs. Oconee County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Luella vs. Cherokee Bluff

7:00 p.m. Friday

North Hall vs. Upson-Lee

7:00 p.m. Friday

LaGrange vs. Sandy Creek

7:00 p.m. Friday

Peach County vs. Baldwin

7:00 p.m. Friday

Douglass vs. Calhoun

7:00 p.m. Friday

Stephenson vs. Jenkins

7:00 p.m. Friday

Southeast Bulloch vs. Harlem

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AAA high school football bracket

Class AA 

Second-round matchups

Rockmart vs. Westside

7:00 p.m. Friday

Sumter County vs. Morgan County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Hapeville Charter vs. Thomson

7:00 p.m. Friday

Laney vs. Burke County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Callaway vs. Stephens County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Carver vs. Appling County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Columbia vs. Pierce County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Ringgold vs. Carver

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class AA high school football bracket

Class A Division 1 

Second-round matchups

Fannin County vs. Jeff Davis

7:00 p.m. Friday

Lamar County vs. Northeast

7:00 p.m. Friday

Bleckley County vs. Fitzgerald

7:00 p.m. Friday

Dodge County vs. Worth County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Heard County vs. Elbert County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Commerce vs. Toombs County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Thomasville vs. Temple

7:00 p.m. Friday

Jasper County Monticello vs. Dublin

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class A Division I high school football bracket

Class A Division II 

Second-round matchups

Irwin County vs. Early County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Trion vs. Telfair County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Clinch County vs. Johnson County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Bowdon vs. Metter

7:00 p.m. Friday

Jenkins County vs. Macon County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Miller County vs. Brooks County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Wilcox County vs. Manchester

7:00 p.m. Friday

Mitchell County vs. Lincoln County

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class A Division II high school football bracket

Private

Second-round matchups

Savannah Christian vs. Savannah County Day

7:00 p.m. Friday

Whitefield Academy vs. North Cobb Christian

7:00 p.m. Friday

Prince Avenue Christian vs. Calvary Day

7:00 p.m. Friday

Athens Academy vs. Aquinas

7:00 p.m. Friday

Lovett vs. Hebron Christian Academy

7:00 p.m. Friday

Christian Heritage vs. Wesleyan

7:00 p.m. Friday

King's Ridge Christian vs. Fellowship Christian

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 GHSA Class Private high school football bracket

