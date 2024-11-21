Julian Lewis commits to Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders on 'The Pat McAfee Show'
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has done it again.
After shocking the world by landing Travis Hunter at Jackson State in the class of 2022 and five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton in the class of 2024, it has become an annual tradition.
Sanders lands a high-profile national recruit.
This year it came Thursday, as Carrollton (Georgia) five-star quarterback Julian Lewis announced his commitment to Colorado on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show."
The 6-foot-1, 186-pound signal-caller was initially rated the nation's top 2026 prospect by recruiting services, but reclassified into 2025.
Lewis is rated highest by ESPN - No. 2 overall, behind only LSU-bound quarterback Bryce Underwood - and is rated No. 35 overall in 247Sports' composite rankings.
His commitment marks the end of a months-long effort by Sanders and Colorado to add him into the fold.
Lewis has a been a hyped recruit since his freshman year when he was named "National Freshman of the Year," throwing for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
He followed that effort by earning "National Sophomore of the Year," accumulating 3,094 yards and 48 touchdowns with a much-reduced two interceptions.
Lewis essentially skipped his junior season to become a senior, and also committed to the USC Trojans in August 2023.
But the five-star prospect seemed to keep his options open throughout.
Lewis had at least some level of interest in Auburn, Colorado, Georgia and Indiana this fall, but Colorado always seemed to be the top contender.
Capitalizing on that momentum, Colorado pulled out all the stops.
When Lewis visited Boulder it generated "top moments," including a burger being named after him, a welcome sign by the historic Boulder Theater and fans waiting with signs upon his arrival.
Sanders and Co. never seemed to take their foot off the gas in their pursuit and it finally paid off when Lewis formally announced his decommitment from USC on Sunday.
Less than a week later, Lewis is finally a Buff.
Here's what 247Sports believes Colorado is getting in the talent bluechip quarterback:
"A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others. Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist. Elected to forgo his senior season after reclassifying and moving up a year, but has already shown that he’s well ahead of the curve, posting a 25-3 record in two seasons while competing in the Peach State’s highest classification. Size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle as he constantly finds ways to move the chains. Tailor made for a modern spread attack that wants to push the pace and constantly challenge defenses."