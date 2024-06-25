CJ Wiley, 4-star 2025 wide receiver, commits to FSU over Georgia and LSU
MILTON, GEORGIA- One of the Georgia's top high school football stars announced on Tuesday afternoon where he intends to play once his prep days are over.
According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett Tuesday afternoon, 2025 4-star Milton wide receiver CJ Wiley has committed to Florida State over Georgia and LSU. Wiley helped lift the Eagles last season to the Class 7A state championship, their first title since 2018.
At 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Wiley poses as a deep threat against any defensive secondary. The Milton wide receiver showed off his elite speed ran a 10.91 100, plus a wind-aided 10.83 in the spring of 2024.
Last season for Milton, Wiley led them to the 7A state championship over Walton finished the season completed his junior season with 68 receptions for 1,473 yards (21.7 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns.
Wiley had numerous offers on the table from schools across the country, including Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCF.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega