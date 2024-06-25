CJ Wiley, 4-star 2025 wide receiver, commits to FSU over Georgia and LSU

BREAKING: Four-Star WR CJ Wiley has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 200 WR from Milton, GA chose the Seminoles over Georgia & LSU



Is ranked as a Top 45 Recruit (No. 6 WR) per On3



“Go Noles”https://t.co/PeHFNM9Zk4 pic.twitter.com/VtyxhS02Ia