Defensive Coordinator Maurice Mack to Replace Frazier at Windsor Forrest
As Georgia high school football enters the one-third mark of the 2025 season, there are now a total of two coaching changes. C.J. Frazier has resigned as head coach at Windsor Forrest in Savannah. Multiple sources report that he will continue his teaching duties.
The Knights (Region 3-AAA) are 1-1 this season after going 3-7 in Frazier’s only full season at “The Castle.” The Knights opened up the season with a 19-6 win over Brantley County before falling to 3-AAA rival Liberty County 36-6. They face another 3-AAA rival, Beach, this weekend. Beach won 22-21 last fall.
Three-headed approach, for now
Windsor Forrest will have a committee approach to running the program for the next several weeks. Athletic director Cam Turner will helm the program for the interim. Turner is in his 28th year of coaching and is currently the school's soccer coach. He commented to High School On SI, "I went through my bingo card and now have got the head coach title in every single sport except baseball."
Temporarily, defensive coordinator Maurice Mack is set to take on more responsibilities as will OC Zane Rowland. Turner and Mack have no high school head coaching experience in Georgia. Turner said Mack is currently working toward head coaching certification with the GHSA. Mack will complete the course on October 14 and officially become head coach.
Turner added, "He is my defensive coordinator and I'm out there working with him until that point. At the end of the season, we will evaluate and make plans at that time." Rowland led Memorial Day of Savannah last season as the private school transitioned from 11 to eight-man football.
Moving Forward
Windsor Forrest is not a school steeped in football success. The Knights began play in the late 1960s, but claimed zero region championships. Their last winning season was in 2020 when they went 6-2. That was part of the best run of Knights football.
They made five straight playoff appearances 2017 to 2021. The Windsor Forrest basketball program is among the state's best, reaching the AAA semifinals in the 2024-25 season before losing to eventual champion Sandy Creek.
Rowland’s son, Jr, is the starting quarterback for Windsor Forrest. A duel-threat, the sophomore has amassed 465 total yards over the first two games with three passing touchdowns and one rushing.
