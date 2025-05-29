ESPN chooses Buford-Milton contest to nationally televise and start off the 2025 season
When the 2025 high school football season kicks off in the Peach State, the premier game will be nationally televised for all to see.
The 14-time GHSA state champion Buford Wolves football program announced via social media that the Aug. 14th home meeting with the 3-time state champion Milton Eagles will be nationally-televised on ESPN. Kickoff for the contest is a special edition Thursday night game at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
Last season, the Eagles kicked off the 2024 season with a 13-10 victory over the Wolves. Milton ended last fall winning the Class 5A state championship, defeating Langston Hughes, 56-35.
The Eagles will have a new look offensively as many key starters have graduated, including quarterback Luke Nickel, who is off to play collegiately for the University of Miami (FL).
Buford will bring back their signal caller in Dayton Raiola, who is committed to Nebraska after throwing for 1,953 yards and 19 touchdowns in '24.
Adding now an extra caveat to a game that will already be the debut of Buford's $62-million home stadium, that's currently going through the finishing touches ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Georgia high school football: Buford's $62M stadium revealed in video
Along with the new stadium is an expanded practice areas as the Wolves will have a separate field for junior varsity and six extra practice fields.
Construction of Buford's new venue took around eight months and will include other amenities like a massive video board, full press box, multiple luxury suites and a concourse that displays all the trophies won by the Wolves.
