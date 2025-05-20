High School

Georgia high school football: Buford's $62M stadium revealed in video

The Wolves will debut their brand new stadium this upcoming 2025 season

Andy Villamarzo

Buford to debut a new $62-million football stadium this fall
Buford to debut a new $62-million football stadium this fall / Courtesy of Kurt Napier

It's not just Texas high school football teams getting new digs this off-season.

Texas high school football: La Porte’s $56M stadium unveiled in photos

Count the state of Georgia as another that's seeing some major new additions when it comes to high school football stadiums.

Former Murray County High School head coach Kurt Napier posted a video on Monday of Buford High School's brand new $62-million stadium.

Along with the new stadium is expanded practice areas as per Brobible.com, Buford will have a separate field for junior varsity and six extra practice fields.

Construction of Buford's new venue took around eight months and will include other amenities like a massive video board, full press box, multiple luxury suites and a concourse that displays all the trophies won by the Wolves.

When it comes to high school football stadiums in the south, Georgia and Texas dwarf some of the neighboring states. 2024 Class 7A state champion Venice gave High School On SI a sneak peek at its new stadium being built, which is being estimated to be around $12-million.

Venice (Florida) state-of-the-art football stadium nearing completion

More From Georgia High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Georgia