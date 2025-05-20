Georgia high school football: Buford's $62M stadium revealed in video
It's not just Texas high school football teams getting new digs this off-season.
Texas high school football: La Porte’s $56M stadium unveiled in photos
Count the state of Georgia as another that's seeing some major new additions when it comes to high school football stadiums.
Former Murray County High School head coach Kurt Napier posted a video on Monday of Buford High School's brand new $62-million stadium.
Along with the new stadium is expanded practice areas as per Brobible.com, Buford will have a separate field for junior varsity and six extra practice fields.
Construction of Buford's new venue took around eight months and will include other amenities like a massive video board, full press box, multiple luxury suites and a concourse that displays all the trophies won by the Wolves.
When it comes to high school football stadiums in the south, Georgia and Texas dwarf some of the neighboring states. 2024 Class 7A state champion Venice gave High School On SI a sneak peek at its new stadium being built, which is being estimated to be around $12-million.
Venice (Florida) state-of-the-art football stadium nearing completion
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi