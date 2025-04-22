Final Top 25 Georgia high school girls basketball rankings (4/22/2025)
The high school basketball season is officially complete in the Peach State where the Creekside Seminoles claim the No. 1 spot in the final 2024-2025 High School on SI Georgia girls basketball rankings.
Other notable teams in the final rankings include River Ridge, Holy Innocents Episcopal, Grayson, North Paulding, and Newton.
Here’s the final complete breakdown of Georgia's elite high school girls basketball teams for the 2024-2025 season, as we see it for rankings.
1. Creekside (32-0)
The Creekside Seminoles finished the 2024-2025 season with a perfect 32-0 record and winning the Class AAAA Championship.
2. River Ridge (31-1)
The Lady Knights won the Class AAAAA Championship defeating Langston Hughes 52-47 last month, where they ended the season on a 28-game winning streak.
3. Newton (25-5)
The Newton Rams defeated Grayson 59-56 to win the Class AAAAAA Championship last month.
4. Grayson (30-2)
The Grayson Rams reached the Class AAAAAA Championship Game last month before coming up short losing 59-56 to Newton.
5. North Paulding (26-3)
The Lady Wolfpack reached the Sweet Sixteen of the GHSA State Playoffs where their season came to an end against Carrollton.
6. Holy Innocents Episcopal (25-5)
The Golden Bears won the Class Private State Championship and ended the 2024-2025 season on a 12-game win streak.
7. Hebron Christian (29-2)
The Lions reached the Class Private State Championship Game last month but lost to Holy Innocents Episcopal.
8. Cherokee (26-5)
The Warriors won 26 games this season which marked their most wins in a single-season since 2020 (Won 28 games)
9. Langston Hughes (29-3)
The Lady Panthers reached the Class AAAAA Championship Game before losing to River Ridge, 52-47 last month.
10. St. Francis (28-3)
The Lady Knights reached the State Semifinals before losing to Holy Innocents Episcopal.
11. North Forsyth (30-1)
The North Forsyth Lady Raiders sustained their lone loss of the season in the State Semifinals to Class AAAAAA champion Newton.
12. North Oconee (29-2)
The North Oconee Lady Titans recorded their most wins in a single season in program history (29). The Lady Titans were led by senior shooting guard Kendall Wells.
13. Marist (29-3)
The Lady Eagles were led this season by 6'2 junior guard Kate Harpring who won the Georgia high school girls basketball Gatorade Player of the Year award.
14. Creekview (23-6)
The Lady Grizzlies finished the 2024-2025 season with a 23-6 record. The Grizzlies were led this season by 5'7 senior shooting guard Callie Cavender.
15. Buford (25-3)
The Lady Wolves finished the 2024-2025 season with a 25-3 record. The Lady Wolves were led this season by 5'10 junior guard Lydia Ledford.
16. Carrollton (22-8)
The Lady Trojans have a bright future looking ahead to the 2025-2026 season where they will look to be led by 5'9 eighth grader Paizley Hicks to run the offense.
17. Hillgrove (22-8)
The Hillgrove Lady Hawks have won 20 or more games in two of the last three seasons.
18. Mount Paran Christian (26-5)
The Lady Eagles were led this season by 5'6 senior combo guard Jacalyn Myrthil, who is signed to play collegiate basketball at Dartmouth next season.
19. Lowndes (22-6)
The Lady Vikings were led this season by senior combo guard Aryana Thomas and senior point guard Kaci Demps who combined to average 29.4 points per game.
20. Lakeview Academy (22-7)
The Lady Lions won the Class AAA Private Championship with a 70-29 win over John Milledge Academy back on February 28 to cap off their 2024-2025 season.
21. Hardaway (26-6)
The Hardaway Hawks won the Class AA Championship where they defeated Murray County 47-34 back on March 6 and ended the 2024-2025 season on a 16-game winning streak.
22. Cherokee Bluff (25-8)
The Lady Bears have won 20-plus games in back-to-back seasons under head coach Kassie Scott. The Lady Bears finished the 2024-2025 season on a 8-game winning streak.
23. Josey (24-4)
The Lady Eagles were led this season by junior combo guard Kerri Fluellen who averaged 15.2 points per game this season.
24. Fannin County (29-2)
The Lady Rebels finished the 2024-2025 season on a 20-game winning streak and won the Class A-Division I Championship with a 51-42 win over Banks County back on March 8.
25. Athens Christian (23-5)
The Lady Eagles have won 20-plus games in back-to-back seasons.
